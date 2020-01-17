Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 4,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$219,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4S Spyder with 4k miles. Giallo Horus Matt with Giallo Taurus/Nero Ade Sportivo Bicolor Leather and Alcantara Interior.Factory options include:Style Package,Branding Package,Sport Exhaust System,Lifting System & Magneto-rheological Suspension,Carbon Ceramic Brake w/Black Brake Calipers,Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Camera,Lamborghini Infotainment System,Full Electric and Heated Seats,Windshield Frame in High Gloss,Glass Rear Window,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF3GLA04048
Stock: 005334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 14,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
You can find this 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 and many others like it at Manhattan Motorcars. This Lamborghini includes: SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM W/STYLE PACKAGE // STEEL BRAKE W/RED BRAKE CALIPERS // FLOOR MATS W/LEATHER PIPING // LED ENGINE COMPARTMENT LIGHTING // TRAVEL & SMOKER PACKAGE // HANDS FREE PROFILE BLUETOOTH PREPARATION // FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS // LIFTING SYSTEM // FULL ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE // TRANSPARENT ENGINE BONNET // BRANDING PACKAGE // NAVIGATION SYSTEM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* More information about the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan: The Huracan was introduced in 2015 as the entry-level replacement for the retired Gallardo. However, when the automaker is Lamborghini, the term 'entry-level' takes on new meaning. With a base price of nearly $200,000, the Huracan is every bit the supercar its predecessor was, with over-the-top styling matched with intense performance and handling. On top of this, Lamborghini made an attempt to make the Huracan both easier to drive and a more pleasant place to be, even when away from the race track. Strengths of this model include immediately recognizable as a Lamborghini, surprisingly easy to drive around town, and Ridiculously fast and powerful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF2GLA04551
Stock: PO3122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 6,798 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$189,900
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
VEHICLE STORED OFF SITE AND SHOWN BY APPT ONLY! 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2! Custom Made Vorsteiner Staggered Wheels! Up to 144 MONTHS FINANCING AVAILABLE! LEASING AVAILABLE! ORIGINAL MSRP $242,995! Clean CarFax! Equipped with a 5.2L V10 engine, Lamborghini Doppia Frizione 7-speed dual clutch transmission, fresh service 08/13/2020, upgraded Lamborghini installed exhaust, Transparent Engine Bonnet ($7,000 option), Lifting System ($6,900 option), Front and Rear Parking Sensors ($3,900 option), Full Electric Adjustable which includes heated power leather seats ($2,800 option), Lamborghini Dynamic Steering ($2,400 option), Anti Theft Alarm ($800 option), Steel Brake w/Red Brake Calipers ($1,300 option), Cruise Control System ($1,000 option), Branding Package ($1,000 option), Hands Free Bluetooth ($1,000 option), Floor Mats w/Leather Piping ($700 option), Colored Stitching For Unicolor Interiors ($700 option), Travel & Smoker Package ($600 option), Engine Compartment Lighting ($500 option), Garage Door Opener ($400 option) and more! ONLY 6,798 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF0GLA04595
Stock: A04595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 9,303 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$207,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this locally owned 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder finished in the matte "Grigio Titans" exterior paint over a Nero Ade leather interior with Red stitching. This stunning LP610 Spyder features Giano 2-" Wheels in Gloss Black Finish, Sports Exhaust System with Black Tips, Carbon Ceramic Brakes with Red Calipers, Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Black, Liftinng System +, Lamborghini Branding Package, Rear View Camera with Parking Sensors, Dynamic Power Steering, Unicolor Sportivo Interior with Contrast Stitching, Cruise Control, Travel and Smoker Package, plus much more. This Huracan has been through Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione Safety inspection completed by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF3GLA05233
Stock: GLA05233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 17,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$189,900
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this recently serviced 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Spyder finished in the "Bianco Monocerus" exterior paint over a Nero Ade leather interior with contrast stitching. This Huracan features Mimas Forged wheels in Gloss Black, Sports Exhaust System, Lifting System +, Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Black, Lamborghini Branding Package, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera with Parking Sensors, plus much more. This Huracan has been through Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione safety inspection and had all 4 tires replaced as well as the recommended maintenance completed by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF0GLA05111
Stock: GLA05111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 22,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$194,197
Carz R Us - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7GLA04166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$179,995$8,316 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this Absolutely Amazing 2015 Lamborghini Huracan. CLEAN CAR-FAX! 5.2L V10! Absolutely amazing vehicle. Every single detail is incredible! This vehicle is loaded with options including gorgeous leather seats, premium 20' Giano wheels, cd changer, am/fm radio,aux radio input, navigation system, back-up camera, heated side mirrors, automatic folding side mirrors, CCB Yellow Calipers, power seats, cruise control, tinted windows and so much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF3FLA02347
Stock: 20778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$193,288$5,380 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF6HLA06594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,666 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$105,000
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
WBAEK135X7CN81753
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF6FLA00995
Stock: FLA00995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 2,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Lamborghini Houston is proud to offer this beautiful *2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 Coupe* in Nero Noctis over a Nero Ade interior with 2,374 miles. TheÂ Huracan LP580-2 CoupeÂ is powered by a 5.2L V10Â producing 573 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed Dual ClutchÂ Automatic Transmission.Â This Huracan LP580-2 Coupe is further enhanced with the following: Brake Calipers in Green Sensonum Lamborghini Sound System Contrast Stitching Electric and Heated Seats Techno Package Unicolor Full Leather Roof Lining in Leather Garage Door Opener Branding Package Wheels Painted in Gloss Black â â â â Lamborghini Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF4HLA07680
Stock: CHLA07680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 12,183 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$209,000
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**FULLY LOADED LP610-4S / ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE WAS $312k+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker and all the options: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1871864-2017-lamborghini-huracan **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZF6HLA05535
Stock: L5535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this special, unique modified 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with over $100,000 in aftermarket cosmetic and performance modifications! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this powerful super car without the stress! This esteemed Lamborghini Huracan is the true definition of power, durability, precision, and dependability. This 15' Lamborghini Huracan 610-4 includes: Custom ADV1 wheels Custom green calipers Mansory/Novitec Carbon Fiber pieces (Front Lip, side skirts, hood, diffuser, spoiler) Custom red carbon fiber inside Custom white diamond stitched interior Custom exhaust & custom intakes Custom automated programmable NOS system (can be removed) - 850 to wheels ECU tuning for NOS/Motor can be changed on the fly 360 Radar/Laser Jammer built into rear view mirror Novitec Adjustable Shocks SSP Dual Clutch Navigation System (NAR) TEB Rear View Camera Satellite Radio Power Everything! Front Lift AND MORE! This eye-catching, highly modified Lamborghini is a gorgeous White exterior, with a custom Black with White Diamond Stitching and Red Carbon interior. The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is a one owner, 100% Car fax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history, and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS GORGEOUS, WRAPPED 2015 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 610-4 COUPE WITH OVER $100,000 IN AFTERMARKET MODIFICATIONS FOR $1,393 A MONTH WITH $40,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 180 month finance at 6.50% rate. This fantastic Lamborghini will definitely impress your family, friends, and neighbors. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF7FLA03128
Stock: A03128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$213,890
Lamborghini Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Lamborghini Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Bianco Icarus Metallic exterior paint and Nero Ade interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Lifting System- Electric and Heated Seats- Dynamic Power SteeringRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 10805 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyLamborghini Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Pre-Owned Lamborghinis. These include the current model range of Aventador Coupe and Roadster, Huracan Coupe and Spyder and past models such as Gallardo, Diablo and Murcielago. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF5FLA00955
Stock: 6869UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 5,927 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$199,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this great-looking 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Bianco Monocerus LP580-2 with the following features:Branding Package, Elegante Bicolor Seat Trim, Floor Mats w/Leather Piping & Double Stitching, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Rear View Camera, Full Electric Adjustable & Heated Seats, Garage Door Opener, Garage door transmitter, Hands Free Profile Bluetooth Preparation, Lifting System, Lifting System & Magneto-rheological Suspension, Magneto-rheological Suspension, Navigation System, Rooflining & A-Pillars in Smooth Leather, Security system, Stitching in Contrast Color for Elegante Interiors, Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Ft & 20" x 11J Rr Giano Argento. 2017 Lamborghini Huracan CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Thank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF1HLA06292
Stock: HLA06292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 6,453 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$205,890
Lamborghini Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Lamborghini Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Nero Noctis Black exterior paint and Nero Ade interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Navigation system- Sport exhaust- Lifting System- Electric and Heated Seats- Vorsteiner Body Kit- Full Body Expel Clear BraRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5329 miles below market average!Lamborghini Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Pre-Owned Lamborghinis. These include the current model range of Aventador Coupe and Roadster, Huracan Coupe and Spyder and past models such as Gallardo, Diablo and Murcielago. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF9FLA03308
Stock: CS279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 8,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$198,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 8856 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Colored Stitching For Unicolor Interiors, Front & Rear Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Grigio Nimbus Metallic, Lifting System, Navigation System, Nero Ade, Sportivo Unicolor with Alcantara Seat Trim, Steel Brake with Red Brake Calipers Ad Personam. This Lamborghini Huracan also includes Air Conditioning, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC2ZF5HLA06795
Stock: 3485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 12,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$189,995
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
No PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZF4FLA02115
Stock: M6925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 11,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$199,999
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2S BlackHere at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System MP3/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Smooth Unicolor Leather Seat Trim, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR2ZF3HLA07510
Stock: Q3342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lamborghini Huracan searches:
Related Lamborghini Huracan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Arlington TX
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Akron OH
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Mesa AZ
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Long Beach CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Long Island City NY
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Los Angeles CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Scottsdale AZ
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Mckinney TX
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Boca Raton FL
- Used Lamborghini Huracan Fremont CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2016 Los Angeles CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2017 Orange CA
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2017 Huntington Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS