Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan for Sale Near Me

Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York

You can find this 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 and many others like it at Manhattan Motorcars. This Lamborghini includes: SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM W/STYLE PACKAGE // STEEL BRAKE W/RED BRAKE CALIPERS // FLOOR MATS W/LEATHER PIPING // LED ENGINE COMPARTMENT LIGHTING // TRAVEL & SMOKER PACKAGE // HANDS FREE PROFILE BLUETOOTH PREPARATION // FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS // LIFTING SYSTEM // FULL ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE // TRANSPARENT ENGINE BONNET // BRANDING PACKAGE // NAVIGATION SYSTEM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* More information about the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan: The Huracan was introduced in 2015 as the entry-level replacement for the retired Gallardo. However, when the automaker is Lamborghini, the term 'entry-level' takes on new meaning. With a base price of nearly $200,000, the Huracan is every bit the supercar its predecessor was, with over-the-top styling matched with intense performance and handling. On top of this, Lamborghini made an attempt to make the Huracan both easier to drive and a more pleasant place to be, even when away from the race track. Strengths of this model include immediately recognizable as a Lamborghini, surprisingly easy to drive around town, and Ridiculously fast and powerful

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUC2ZF2GLA04551

Stock: PO3122

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020