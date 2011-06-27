  1. Home
2015 Lamborghini Huracan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exotic styling
  • ferocious acceleration
  • intelligent all-wheel drive
  • fantastic noises.
  • Less finesse than some competitors
  • punishing ride without optional suspension
  • some Audi parts are clearly visible.
List Price Estimate
$141,552 - $171,495
Used Huracan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

More than just an Audi R8 with a different wrapper, the 2015 Huracan is its own carbon-fiber animal.

Vehicle overview

Let's get the potential complaints out of the way first. Some might bemoan the 2015 Lamborghini Huracan's smoothed-over exterior styling, saying that it's lost some of the edginess Lamborghinis are so well known for. Still others will complain that because the Audi R8 and Huracan are now so closely related that there's little reason to buy the more expensive Italian version. In response, though, Lamborghini says the Huracan has less drag and up to 50 percent more downforce compared to the outgoing Gallardo, while the gains in quality, capability and reliability from the German parent company more than outweigh any potential downsides. We're quite OK with both justifications.

The construction of the Huracan is essentially an aluminum space frame with carbon-fiber structures making up the central spine and bulkhead behind the seats. It is heavily related to the R8, but overall curb weight is less compared to the outgoing Gallardo. The revised 5.2-liter V10 engine now makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, and that power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed automated manual gearbox. Hammer the gas and 0-60 mph will happen in about 2.8 seconds, an outlandish number that's quicker than the acceleration time of Lambo's V12-powered Aventador halo car.

Inside, the Huracan looks as if it was plucked out of some near-future sci-fi movie with its covered toggle switches, 12-inch digital instrument panel and podlike air vents. There are some obvious Audi parts on display, but that's not necessarily a bad thing considering Audi is often the benchmark when it comes to interior design and functionality. As for equipment, the Huracan now comes with standard carbon-ceramic brake discs, full-LED exterior lighting and a three-position dynamic mode selector operated from a button on the steering wheel. An adaptive magnetorheological suspension is available and it sounds as if this is a must-have option after nearly every early review otherwise criticized the car's unyielding ride harshness.

Even if the ride was like sitting on a jackhammer, though, we'd still love this car. It's got the image and performance expected of the Lamborghini brand but with enough refinement to make it fully part of the modern exotic supercar era. Of course, there's also the Audi R8, Ferrari 458 Italia and McLaren 650S to consider, or even a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 or Porsche 911 Turbo S if you want similar performance for a lot less money. But the latest from Sant'Agata definitely earns our admiration and desire.

2015 Lamborghini Huracan models

The 2015 Lamborghini Huracan is a two-seat midengine exotic sports car that is offered, for now, as the LP610-4 Coupe, where "610" refers to the V10 engine's horsepower (European "CV" measurement figure) and the "-4" indicates all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the LP610-4 includes 20-inch cast-aluminum wheels, an automatically extending rear spoiler, full-LED exterior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, four-way power seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 12.3-inch multi-configurable digital instrument panel, a multimedia technology interface similar to Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) system, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with USB, SD card and auxiliary inputs.

Options include 20-inch forged-aluminum wheels, a nose-raising suspension for driveway clearance, an exterior styling package, a clear engine cover with carbon-fiber engine compartment, an adaptive magnetorheological suspension, variable-ratio steering, a simulated-suede steering wheel, six-way power seats with heating, fitted luggage, a navigation system, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and upgraded audio with HD radio. Various interior packages include two-tone leather/faux leather.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Lamborghini Huracan is an all-new car that picks up the torch and continues in the tradition of the Gallardo.

Performance & mpg

A mid-mounted 5.2-liter V10 powers the 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 with 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automated manual transmission, known as Lamborghini Doppia Frizone (LDF), sends power to all four wheels through an electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system. Up to 100 percent of the power may be sent to the rear wheels, or up to 50 percent to the front. In typical driving, the split is 30/70 front/rear.

Lamborghini claims the Huracan requires 3.2 seconds for the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint, and we've seen 0-60 mph reports around 2.8 seconds utilizing the car's built-in launch-control feature.

Thanks to engine stop-start capability and cylinder deactivation (late availability), the EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2015 Lamborghini Huracan models include carbon-ceramic antilock disc brakes, stability control and side airbags with head protection. A rearview camera is optional.

Driving

The 2015 Lamborghini Huracan's performance is just as otherworldly as one would expect from any exotic sports car. Now with driver-selectable dynamics (Strada, Sport, Corsa), the behaviors of the engine, exhaust, transmission, steering, suspension, all-wheel drive and stability control systems all change accordingly.

The V10 power plant shrieks off the line as the revs climb toward the 8,500-rpm redline. Compared to the 458 Italia from archrival Ferrari, the Huracan is slightly less nimble. It is, however, perfectly at home blasting down the highway and carving through high-speed sweepers and applying its all-wheel-drive traction to maximum advantage.

Interior

Despite the fighter-jet-inspired toggle switches and futuristic design, the Huracan provides a fairly livable cabin. Leather and soft-touch materials adorn much of the interior, as one might expect, and the switchgear, gauges and multimedia driver interface are essentially pulled from the Audi parts bin. Some might bemoan this dilution of Lamborghini's traditional Italian character, but most will be thankful that everything actually works. Further advancements can be found in the fundamentally sound driving position and the comfortable and supportive seats.

The aforementioned multimedia interface leaves something to be desired, however, as the display is now entirely contained within the driver's (quite large) digital instrument panel rather than on the center stack or dashboard. The control knob and accompanying buttons are placed on the waterfall and easily fall to the driver's right hand, but considering the Huracan's fearsome capabilities, it might be a good idea if the passenger were to be the one to fiddle with the infotainment system rather than the driver alone.

Furthermore, storage space is negligible, and only the most limber drivers will find ingress and egress an easy task. The latter is par for the course in this segment, perhaps, but some competing models provide supercar performance without requiring contortionist antics to get behind the wheel.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2015 Lamborghini Huracan.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
610 hp @ 8250 rpm
See all Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan features & specs

More about the 2015 Lamborghini Huracan

Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan Overview

The Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan is offered in the following submodels: Huracan Coupe. Available styles include LP 610-4 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).

