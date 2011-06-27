Vehicle overview

Let's get the potential complaints out of the way first. Some might bemoan the 2015 Lamborghini Huracan's smoothed-over exterior styling, saying that it's lost some of the edginess Lamborghinis are so well known for. Still others will complain that because the Audi R8 and Huracan are now so closely related that there's little reason to buy the more expensive Italian version. In response, though, Lamborghini says the Huracan has less drag and up to 50 percent more downforce compared to the outgoing Gallardo, while the gains in quality, capability and reliability from the German parent company more than outweigh any potential downsides. We're quite OK with both justifications.

The construction of the Huracan is essentially an aluminum space frame with carbon-fiber structures making up the central spine and bulkhead behind the seats. It is heavily related to the R8, but overall curb weight is less compared to the outgoing Gallardo. The revised 5.2-liter V10 engine now makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, and that power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed automated manual gearbox. Hammer the gas and 0-60 mph will happen in about 2.8 seconds, an outlandish number that's quicker than the acceleration time of Lambo's V12-powered Aventador halo car.

Inside, the Huracan looks as if it was plucked out of some near-future sci-fi movie with its covered toggle switches, 12-inch digital instrument panel and podlike air vents. There are some obvious Audi parts on display, but that's not necessarily a bad thing considering Audi is often the benchmark when it comes to interior design and functionality. As for equipment, the Huracan now comes with standard carbon-ceramic brake discs, full-LED exterior lighting and a three-position dynamic mode selector operated from a button on the steering wheel. An adaptive magnetorheological suspension is available and it sounds as if this is a must-have option after nearly every early review otherwise criticized the car's unyielding ride harshness.

Even if the ride was like sitting on a jackhammer, though, we'd still love this car. It's got the image and performance expected of the Lamborghini brand but with enough refinement to make it fully part of the modern exotic supercar era. Of course, there's also the Audi R8, Ferrari 458 Italia and McLaren 650S to consider, or even a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 or Porsche 911 Turbo S if you want similar performance for a lot less money. But the latest from Sant'Agata definitely earns our admiration and desire.