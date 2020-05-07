2021 Lamborghini Huracan Review

What is the Huracan?

The 2021 Lamborghini Huracan is Lamborghini's entry-level sports car, inasmuch as a 632-horsepower land rocket can be described as "entry-level." Last year, Lamborghini treated the Huracan to a host of upgrades so substantial that this road-conquering two-seater is now referred to as the Huracan Evo. The Huracan Evo primarily features an updated exterior — including new front and rear bumper designs and a relocated exhaust and rear spoiler — that helps keep the Huracan looking as new as it did when it was first unleashed in 2014. For 2021, Lamborghini is adding a rear-wheel-drive version of the Spyder convertible to the mix.

What's under the Huracan's hood?

The Huracan Evo is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. Rear-drive Huracans produce 602 horsepower, while all-wheel-drive models now come standard with the pre-Evo Performante tune, which is good for 631 horsepower. Either way, the Huracan comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In Edmunds testing, an AWD Huracan Evo coupe rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, making it one of the quickest vehicles we have ever tested. Lacking the traction of AWD, the rear-drive Spyder is a little slower, needing a proclaimed 3.5 seconds for the same run (technically 0-100 kph, or 0-62 mph). So why go with rear-wheel drive if it's slower? Well, it's less expensive, for one. It also promises to give you more of the classic, rear-drive sports car feel when you're behind the wheel. Regardless of the drive layout, the Huracan Evo features an integrated car control system that brings all of the Huracan's separate systems — steering, braking and traction control — under one computer's roof (the romantically named Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata, or LDVI).

How's the Huracan's interior?

The Huracan isn't a huge car (it's roughly 5 inches shorter than a Honda Civic), and a lot of that is dedicated to the engine. Still, the passenger compartment is roomy enough. With the seat just right, 6-foot-tall adults should fit without any problem. The convertible Spyder is more cramped (the folding soft top has to go somewhere), so make sure you fit before you buy. For something that looks so radical, the Huracan Evo is a fairly easy car to just hop in and drive. The gear selector is a prime example. It looks frail and a bit complicated to use but becomes second nature immediately after its first use. It's also no problem to find a comfortable driving position, which is critical in something so fast, so low and so expensive.

How's the Huracan's tech?

From a technology perspective, the Huracan Evo includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen with gesture control that controls infotainment functions such as Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, navigation and a video player, along with seat adjustments and climate control. The display can also show the LDVI system working its magic in real time. It's mounted a little low for our liking, but the trade-off is that it doesn't block your forward view. Advanced driving aids are largely absent save for the standard review camera and front and rear parking sensors.

