Used 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Interior Carbon Package I (Small)yes
Travel Packageyes
Interior Carbon Package IIyes
Light Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Steering Wheel in Perforated Leatheryes
Electric and Heated Seatsyes
Homelinkyes
Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Anti Theft Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$219,800
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trimyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Caelum
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Nero Noctis
  • Grigio Thalasso
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Giallo Midas
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Verde Ithaca
Interior Colors
  • Nero Perseus, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
