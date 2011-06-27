  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. 2022 Kia Forte
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Kia Forte FE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Forte
More about the 2022 Forte
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,090
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG35
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/41 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/574.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower147 hp @ 6,200 rpm
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,023 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Interior Light Kit +$300
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Net +$50
Cargo Hook +$30
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Mat +$95
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Mud Guards +$115
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,769 lbs.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,792 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum payload1,023 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black
  • Clear White
  • Gravity Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Kia Forte FE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models