Used 2018 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota

Sedan sales have been eroded by the popularity of crossover SUVs of late, but there are shoppers who don`t require the cargo solutions or tall seating position they provide. If you`re one of them, a large sedan such as the 2018 Kia Cadenza is simply a more suitable choice. Among large sedans, the Kia Cadenza skews heavily toward comfort and space for its passengers. The Cadenza made a big leap forward in its ride comfort and the quality of the cabin materials when it was redesigned in 2017, and it carries into 2018 unchanged. Its interior has a premium vibe � especially considering the car`s reasonable price � and legroom is plentiful for all occupants. Its acceleration and handling won`t quicken your pulse, so if you`re a driving enthusiast you might be left wanting for more. Otherwise, the 2018 Cadenza`s intersection of value, space and luxury makes it worthy of your attention. The 2018 Kia Cadenza is a large sedan that offers an abundance of room for all its occupants. Even in its base Premium form, the Cadenza is well-equipped for what we think is a very reasonable price. Its available Luxury package is incorporated into the Technology trim, along with a few other desirable additions. And the top-trim Limited just might fool your passengers into thinking they`re riding in a Lexus. There`s one powertrain available: a 3.3-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 253 pound-feet of torque) that`s matched to an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. The base Premium trim is loaded with features, including 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, hands-free trunk opening, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with driver two-way lumbar adjustment), a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and two USB ports. The Premium is available with the Luxury package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, power-folding mirrors, LED cabin lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. This package also includes rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and advanced blind-spot monitoring. The Technology is one level up, adding the contents of the Luxury package, along with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, a 10-way driver`s seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), two-way lumbar adjustment for the front passenger, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and wireless phone charging. The Technology also gets you forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. You can`t go any higher than the Limited trim, which has all of the Technology trim`s equipment plus a power-operated trunklid, a head-up display, side rear sunshades, a power rear sunshade, upgraded leather upholstery and heated rear seats.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNALC4J11J5105649

Stock: 11047

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020