Used 2018 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,689$1,263 Below Market
Serra Trussville Kia - Birmingham / Alabama
New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Platinum Graphite 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHC 2018 Kia Cadenza.Odometer is 10740 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J13J5127543
Stock: P127543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 20,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,591
Classic Kia Carrollton - Carrollton / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Wheels: 8.0J x 19" Alloy. 4D Sedan 2018 FWD Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Kia 3.3L DOHC 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology Recent Arrival! 8-Speed Automatic Cadenza Technology Odometer is 2626 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J18J5099025
Stock: J5099025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 27,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,990$412 Below Market
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
Sedan sales have been eroded by the popularity of crossover SUVs of late, but there are shoppers who don`t require the cargo solutions or tall seating position they provide. If you`re one of them, a large sedan such as the 2018 Kia Cadenza is simply a more suitable choice. Among large sedans, the Kia Cadenza skews heavily toward comfort and space for its passengers. The Cadenza made a big leap forward in its ride comfort and the quality of the cabin materials when it was redesigned in 2017, and it carries into 2018 unchanged. Its interior has a premium vibe � especially considering the car`s reasonable price � and legroom is plentiful for all occupants. Its acceleration and handling won`t quicken your pulse, so if you`re a driving enthusiast you might be left wanting for more. Otherwise, the 2018 Cadenza`s intersection of value, space and luxury makes it worthy of your attention. The 2018 Kia Cadenza is a large sedan that offers an abundance of room for all its occupants. Even in its base Premium form, the Cadenza is well-equipped for what we think is a very reasonable price. Its available Luxury package is incorporated into the Technology trim, along with a few other desirable additions. And the top-trim Limited just might fool your passengers into thinking they`re riding in a Lexus. There`s one powertrain available: a 3.3-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 253 pound-feet of torque) that`s matched to an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. The base Premium trim is loaded with features, including 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, hands-free trunk opening, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with driver two-way lumbar adjustment), a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and two USB ports. The Premium is available with the Luxury package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, power-folding mirrors, LED cabin lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. This package also includes rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and advanced blind-spot monitoring. The Technology is one level up, adding the contents of the Luxury package, along with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, a 10-way driver`s seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), two-way lumbar adjustment for the front passenger, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and wireless phone charging. The Technology also gets you forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. You can`t go any higher than the Limited trim, which has all of the Technology trim`s equipment plus a power-operated trunklid, a head-up display, side rear sunshades, a power rear sunshade, upgraded leather upholstery and heated rear seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J11J5105649
Stock: 11047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 47,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,499$552 Below Market
Tropical Chevrolet - Miami Shores / Florida
Snow White Pearl 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHC GUARANTEED FINANCE APPROVAL FOR EVERYONE.......20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J19J5116224
Stock: 258235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 9,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,993
Jack Daniels Kia - Fair Lawn / New Jersey
Certified. Charcoal 2018 Kia Cadenza Limited FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHC **NAVIGATION**, *BLUETOOTH*, **HEATED SEATS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **LEATHER**, *MOONROOF*, Clean Carfax - 1 Owner, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Blind, Security system, Speed control, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 8.0J x 19" Dark Satin Alloy. Odometer is 11147 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 164 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty Jack Daniels Kia is proud to present our wide selection of quality, competitively priced, new and pre-owned vehicles. Inventory is updated daily, and any correspondence you submit will be given immediate attention. Please let us know if there is any way we can serve your automotive needs. Our staff is ready to help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J13J5097344
Stock: 59619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 7,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,805
Acura of Auburn - Auburn / Massachusetts
Acura of Auburn has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Kia Cadenza with optional Panoramic Sunroof with Power Shade and Premium Luxury Package. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This pre-owned Kia Cadenza looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Kia Cadenza Premium is in a league of its own Find the quickest driving route in this Kia Cadenza Premium using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! You know the the previous owner washes and polishes the vehicle with great care and detail? It's in impeccable condition. Acura of Auburn is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium only has 7,650mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Kia Cadenza Premium with a full CARFAX history report. This Kia Cadenza Premium is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Kia Cadenza Premium. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Kia Cadenza Premium features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. One look at the finish of this Kia Cadenza and you'll wonder if it ever spent a day outside of the garage.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J10J5114505
Stock: P114505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 12,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,150
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J19J5105014
Stock: 10444276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 27,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,990$386 Below Market
Kearny Mesa Acura - San Diego / California
This 2018 Kia Cadenza 4dr Premium Sedan features a 3.3L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Leather upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: UVO eServices Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J17J5104783
Stock: 67781A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- certified
2018 Kia Cadenza Technology21,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,987
Towbin Kia - Henderson / Nevada
Welcome to Towbin Kia used car sales! Did you know? Only a Kia Dealership can sell a Certified Used Kia, period. Other non-Kia Dealers claim to have certified cars, but it is not a Certified Pre-Owned Kia. Only from participating Kia Dealers will the 10year/100,000-mile warranty transfer ownership. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology Snow White Pearl FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHC CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER! WELL MAINTAINED & CARED FOR, Navigation System w/ 8'' Touchscreen & Rear Camera, UVO eServices Infotainment System, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration, Harman Kardon Premium Audio w/Clari-FiTM, SIRIUSXM®, Bluetooth® Wireless Technology, Push Button Start w/ Smart Key & Smart Trunk, Supervision Meter Cluster w/ Color LCD, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System, Smart Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Rear Parking Assist System, Automatic temperature control, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Wheels: 8.0J x 19'' Alloy. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) ''Platinum Coverage'' from certified purchase date * 164 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Towbin Kia is worth the drive! At Towbin Kia, our mission is to make customers happy whether they buy a vehicle from us or not. Come right out of the hectic Las Vegas city and right into the low pressure, low stress world of Towbin Kia new, used, and certified preowned vehicle sales. Shop from home and have a vehicle delivered right to your driveway. Never set foot in the dealership! We have
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J10J5105092
Stock: PK105092
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 26,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,000
Napleton Hyundai of Carmel - Indianapolis / Indiana
2018 Kia Cadenza Limited FWD 8-Speed Automatic USB Port!, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: UVO eServices, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Quilted Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 UVO eServices w/Premium Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 8.0J x 19' Dark Satin Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Snow White Pearl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J10J5100183
Stock: HDS1305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 17,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,841
Destination Kia - Albany / New York
Snow White Pearl 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHC ***CLEAN ONE OWNER CARFAX***, ***KIA CERTIFIED***, ***120 POINT INSPECTION***. Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Call Today @ 518.478.8036 for more information or to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J16J5099900
Stock: 2200578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 32,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,900
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
One Owner, Clean Car Fax, 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium in Aurora Black,Panoramic Sunroof with Power Shade (1000$), Premium Luxury Package (3000$),Pwr-Folding Heated Mirrors w/ LED Signals,Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Audio w/ Clari-Fi, CD Player, HD Radio, Blind Spot Detection System,Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assist System, Home Link TM & Compass, Leather Seat Trim, Heated Front Seats, Power Adj. Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar SupportPower Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, Push Button Start w/ Smart Key & Smart Trunk,UVO eServices Infotainment SystemAndroid Auto & Apple Car Play Smartphone IntegrationSIRIUS XM.Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J1XJ5105598
Stock: H17871A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 32,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,736
Central Kia of Plano - Plano / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Aurora Black 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHC20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J17J5119541
Stock: P5807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,961
Boomer Kia - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival!2018 Kia Cadenza Limited FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHC Aurora BlackWelcome to BOOMER KIA! We're a Kia dealer serving the great State of Oklahoma, OKC, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, and Yukon. We're locally owned and have operated for many years and hope to continue our tradition of putting the customer first well into the future. Whether you want to get a new Kia, pre owned vehicle, or to have your current vehicle serviced - you've come to the right place. We love meeting new people and catching up with loyal customers, so drop by 339 SW 74th street in OKC, OK today! From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with BOOMER KIA a good one. Whether you are looking for a new or used vehicle, youâ ve come to the right dealership.20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J14J5103524
Stock: 702987A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 35,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,495
Classic Kia Carrollton - Carrollton / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Wheels: 8.0J x 19" Alloy. 4D Sedan 2018 FWD Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Kia 3.3L DOHC 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology Recent Arrival! 8-Speed Automatic Cadenza Technology 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J12J5101710
Stock: J5101710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 19,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,503
Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** Call or see dealer for details., **PREMIUM WHEELS, **LEATHER, **BACKUP CAMERA, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO, **LOCAL TRADE, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7.5J x 18 Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: UVO eServices, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 UVO eServices Infotainment System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 20/28 City/Highway MPG **HOME OF THE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!!** **INTERNET PRICE INCLUDES ALL AVAILABLE INCENTIVES AND REBATES!** We offer Market Based Pricing, so Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours You always get more at Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro! **PRICE INCLUDES TRADE ASSISTANCE! **MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER! **NOT EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR ALL REBATES AND DISCOUNTS. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J11J5123734
Stock: G360833A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 21,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,505
Henson Ford - Madisonville / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J17J5098094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$29,970
Kia of Alliance - Alliance / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J17J5099503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
