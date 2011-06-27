Used 2007 Kia Amanti Consumer Reviews
Fantastic car for ANY price
This car replaces a well-loved 1994 Mercedes C280, so I have to admit I was skeptical at first about buying a Kia. I didn't think anything could compete with my beloved Mercedes. Boy was I wrong! The first thing you notice about the car is its unique look. Too many cars today look exactly alike and I've learned that if a car is 'streamlined,' that's code for BORING. The looks may not be for everyone, but they're definitely not boring... The fit and finish are superb, interior design tasteful and it has a smooth powerplant. As for 'fun to drive,' it may not appeal to a 20-something bachelor, but for someone approaching 40 with a family, it's very comfortable.
It's been a year now since my purchase
It's been a year now since my purchase and I'm still a fan of the Amanti. Love the vehicle and it's reliability. I'm getting low mileage around the city but 80% of my driving is just that. City 15.8 MPG .. but on the highway I get a strong 34 MPG. I traded my lincoln continental in for this vehicle and was nervous about my choice. I went with the Amanti for value and warranty. I'm glad I did. I've not regretted my decision yet - in fact wonder how I got so smart. This car is just flat out fun to drive and has everything in it an on it I ever had with my lincolns. Especially satisfied with winter driving - electronic stability control is great. Check out the Amanti befor you buy anything.
Korean caddilac
Bought with 60k miles and sold with 130k. Excellent car wish I had it back . No mechanical issues ever. Radio did die though.
Update
Update six month in. No mechanical issues to date, love it more now than when I purchased. I recently rode in a Lincoln Town Car - the Lincoln was not as quite, not as smooth, and was not as nice as the Kia. If you are looking for a Lexus or Cadillac at firesale prices, this is the one!
Amanti a very well kept secret !
I have never really heard of this model until about 2 weeks ago. We bought one about three weeks ago. I am so proud I bought this 2007 because it is truly a luxury car not only in appearance and interior comfort and but the outside design looks like a Benz. I have owned well over thirty cars in my lifetime but this has to rate in the top three. BTW I am 62 so I know a lot about cars. This car is a winner.
