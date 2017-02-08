Used 2017 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

I have owned BMW Convertible, 5 Series M Sport, Acura TSX & many Toyota's & Honda's. The 2017 Cadenza is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. Full of High Tech in Tech package. Smooth ride, excellent seats (better than Volvo). August 2018 update To date this is the best car I have ever owned. No repairs in 1st year and 21,000 miles. No adjustments of any sort. By comparison my BMW’s needed 3-6 in first year. Tread life on tires is good but tires are too noisy once broken in. Seats are superbly comfortable. Averaging 27 MPG with 50/50 split on highway vs city driving. List price for my car was just under $40000, got it out the door for under $33000. What a great car & what a bargain. Have only less than 10 of them on the road in last year. Nice! Update 7/19 Now @ 45000 miles & all is well. MPG still 27. Zero problems. Seats comfortable. Occasionally have issue with rear view camera engaging. Zero repairs. Best car I ever owed. 2 years & counting! January 2020 update. 57,000 miles & counting. Still zero problems in 30 months. Still averaging 27.1 total mpg. Very reliable, comfortable, safe & efficient. Front seats are the best, most comfortable one around. We love this car. Now 65000 miles. Zero problems. No repairs. 27.1 total MPG. Did put new battery in 7/20 ($295)

