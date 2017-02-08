Used 2017 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

  2017 Kia Cadenza Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Limited

    16,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,170

    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Limited

    57,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,657

    $4,821 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    35,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,350

    $2,824 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Technology in White
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Technology

    37,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,199

    $2,506 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    25,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $1,857 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Technology in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Technology

    34,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,660

    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    63,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,977

    $1,619 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    35,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,711

    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    41,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,982

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    62,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Technology in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Technology

    33,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,790

    $2,433 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Limited

    15,589 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,250

    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    9,867 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    23,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,881

    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Technology in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Technology

    16,687 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,000

    $1,550 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Limited in White
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Limited

    31,923 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,900

    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    12,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,724

    $930 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2017 Kia Cadenza Premium

    6,475 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,800

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Cadenza

Read recent reviews for the Kia Cadenza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4 17 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (12%)
Surprisingly Great Tech Package update
Tom, 08/02/2017
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
I have owned BMW Convertible, 5 Series M Sport, Acura TSX & many Toyota's & Honda's. The 2017 Cadenza is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. Full of High Tech in Tech package. Smooth ride, excellent seats (better than Volvo). August 2018 update To date this is the best car I have ever owned. No repairs in 1st year and 21,000 miles. No adjustments of any sort. By comparison my BMW’s needed 3-6 in first year. Tread life on tires is good but tires are too noisy once broken in. Seats are superbly comfortable. Averaging 27 MPG with 50/50 split on highway vs city driving. List price for my car was just under $40000, got it out the door for under $33000. What a great car & what a bargain. Have only less than 10 of them on the road in last year. Nice! Update 7/19 Now @ 45000 miles & all is well. MPG still 27. Zero problems. Seats comfortable. Occasionally have issue with rear view camera engaging. Zero repairs. Best car I ever owed. 2 years & counting! January 2020 update. 57,000 miles & counting. Still zero problems in 30 months. Still averaging 27.1 total mpg. Very reliable, comfortable, safe & efficient. Front seats are the best, most comfortable one around. We love this car. Now 65000 miles. Zero problems. No repairs. 27.1 total MPG. Did put new battery in 7/20 ($295)
Report abuse
