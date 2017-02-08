Used 2017 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me
- 16,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,170
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J1XH5057367
Stock: 10422916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 57,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,657$4,821 Below Market
BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Lane Departure, Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Ventilated Seats, Harmon Kardon Sound, Sunroof/Moonroof, Parking Sensors, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Heated Seating, Leather Seating, Power Seat(s), Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPGProudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, , 12 Speakers, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear side impact airbag, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Premium Quilted Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers, Lane Departure, Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Ventilated Seats, Harmon Kardon Sound, Parking Sensors, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Leather Seating, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J11H5066202
Stock: BP7414B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 35,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,350$2,824 Below Market
McGrath Arlington Kia - Palatine / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J10H5089258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,199$2,506 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Kia Cadenza Technology is offered in stylish Snow White Pearl. Motivated by a 3.3 Liter V6 that generates 290hp which is coupled to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan provides up to 28mpg on the open road, a smooth, quiet ride, and attractive styling accented by a Panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps/daytime running lights, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our Cadenza Technology's leather-trimmed interior features amenities such as heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry/ignition, and a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel for your comfort and convenience. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system offers navigation, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/available satellite radio, and USB/Aux inputs along with a superb audio system to keep you connected and entertained.Kia provides adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, a back-up camera, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, and anti-lock brakes to help keep you out of harm's way. Our Cadenza is an incredible automobile sure to enhance your drive, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J16H5062825
Stock: 114700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 25,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,995$1,857 Below Market
Pat Peck Kia - Diberville / Mississippi
We are excited to offer this 2017 Kia Cadenza. This Kia includes: BUMPER APPLIQUE (PIO) CARGO NET (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The Cadenza Limited has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 25,241mi put on this Kia. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J10H5042151
Stock: H5042151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 34,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,660
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J16H5087692
Stock: 10421858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 63,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,977$1,619 Below Market
Tamiami Hyundai - Naples / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Kia Cadenza Silky Silver 4D Sedan Premium FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DGI NAVIGATION, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SMART KEY, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Blind Spot Detection, Front Door Pocket Lights, Lane Change Assist, LED Interior Lighting, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof w/Power Sunshade, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Radio: harman/kardon Audio w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Rear Park Assist System.Reviews:* Well-equipped for the price, especially in the base Premium trim; vast amount of legroom allows all passengers to stretch out; generous warranty coverage; lots of available advanced safety features Source: Edmunds20/28 City/Highway MPGBuy With Confidence at Tamiami Hyundai In Beautiful Naples Florida. Tamiami Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned 72 Hour Exchange Policy Free Roadside Assistance / Towing. WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !! 72 Hour Return Policy: Must be within 72 hours and under 300 miles of delivery, customer is responsible for any damage to the vehicle. Price Plus Tax, Registration Fees, Dealer Services, Dealer installed Items, & Dealer Preformed Service/Reconditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J14H5062628
Stock: P062628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 35,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,711
Red McCombs Toyota - San Antonio / Texas
This Cadenza Premium has a smart key with push button start, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, backup camera, and more! Come see this Cadenza today at Red McCombs Toyota, 13526 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78249.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J15H5044738
Stock: 302588A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Cadenza Premium41,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,982$1,847 Below Market
Galeana Kia - Fort Myers / Florida
Check out this 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Kia Cadenza comes equipped with these options: PANORAMIC SUNROOF W/POWER SUNSHADE -inc: LED Interior Lighting, LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Smart Welcome, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist System, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, compass and HomeLink, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Front Door Pocket Lights, Lane Change Assist, Radio: harman/kardon Audio w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV, 630 watt QuantumLogic surround sound system, 12 speakers, Clari-Fi, Bluetooth wireless technology, steering wheel mounted controls, UVO geo w/8" touch screen, rear camera display, SiriusXM Traffic, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and USB/Auxiliary input jacks, GRAVITY BLUE, CARGO TRAY, CARGO NET, BUMPER APPLIQUE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Alloy, and Wheels w/Machined Accents. Test drive this vehicle at Galeana Kia, 14483 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J10H5093889
Stock: S0006A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 62,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
1-OWNER!!... CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY !!... OFF-LEASE!!... LUXURY PKG!!... SMART WELCOME!!... BLIND SPOT DETECTION!!... REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM!!... PWR FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRRORS!!... AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR!!... REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT!!... LANE CHANGE ASSIST!!... KARMAN/KARDON AUDIO!!... NAVIGATION!!... QUANTUMLOGIC SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM!!... BLUETOOTH WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY!!... STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS!!... REAR CAMERA DISPLAY!!... PANORAMIC SUNROOF W/PWR SUNSHADE!!... BLACK LEATHER SEATING!!... DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC A/C!!... PWR DOOR LOCKS & WINDOWS!!... PWR HEATED FRONT SEATS!!... 18ALLOY WHEELS!!... EXCELLENT CONDITION!!... Sterling McCall Chevrolet is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with 62,317mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Cadenza Premium speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Cadenza Premium is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J15H5050889
Stock: H5050889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 33,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,790$2,433 Below Market
First Team Nissan - Roanoke / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J1XH5068109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,589 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,250
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2017 Kia Cadenza 4dr Limited Sedan features a 3.3L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silky Silver with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - SXL LIMITED! ONLY 15K LOW MILES! NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER HEATED & COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALL AROUND VIEW CAMERA, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB INPUT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT WARNING, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, HOMELINK SYSTEM, VEHICLE DYNAMIC CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, ABS BRAKES, SECURITY SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, REAR DEFROST, DUAL AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770-449- 9711 FOR MORE INFO!! - One owner, Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J11H5067348
Stock: 067348-121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 9,867 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this acclaimed, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium (FWD). RANKED #1 IN 2017 AFFORDABLE LARGE CARS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT and winner of its 2017 BEST LARGE CAR FOR FAMILIES and 2020 BEST USED CARS FOR TEENS AWARDS, this sedan boasts perfect safety and predicted reliability scores, technologically-enhanced interior, and a long list of standard features. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2017 Cadenza a rating of Good - the highest offered - in the five areas tested: moderate overlap front test, side impact test, rear crash protection test, roof strength test, and small overlap front driver test. With its odometer now reading 9,867, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until May 2022 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - PANORAMIC SUNROOF with POWER SUNSHADE Luxury Package - UVO GEO NAVIGATION with 8-INCH TOUCH SCREEN - REAR CAMERA DISPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - APPLE CARPLAY - A harman/kardon PREMIUM AUDIO with AM/FM/CD/MP3 - 630 WATT QUANTUMLOGIC SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM - SMART WELCOME - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM - POWER FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRRORS - AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR - COMPASS AND HOMELINK - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT (RCTA) - FRONT DOOR POCKET LIGHTS - LANE CHANGE ASSIST - 12 SPEAKERS - CLARI-FI - BLUETOOTH WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY - STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS - USB/AUXILIARY INPUT JACKS - 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS - 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN - PUSH BUTTON START - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC A/C ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that when this vehicle was returned to Kia Motors Finance at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the left A pillar (the roof support structure located where the left front door is mounted to the vehicle, at the edge of the windshield). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a front door pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J14H5062709
Stock: 24175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 23,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,881
Friendly Kia - New Port Richey / Florida
Odometer is 3551 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ***EXCELLENT CONDITION***!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY!, NEW ARRIVAL!, ONE OWNER!, CLEAN CARFAX!, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CAR PLAY!, BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH/MP3!, SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO!, KEYLESS IGNITION!, LEATHER SEATS!, POWER SEATS!, HEATED FRONT SEATS!, CPO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL FEE., REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!, LOW MILES!, LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!, 150 MULTI-POINT INSPECTION!, 25+ MPG!, 18" WHEELS!, THE PERFECT LUXURY SEDAN!.2017 Kia Cadenza PremiumCustomer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership: See dealer for complete details. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $500 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details. Price excludes dealer fee of $899, tax, tag, title, and electronic filing fee. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Please contact us to verify availability. The efficiencies of eCommerce permit us to offer eCommerce consumers pricing benefits. Therefore prices on this site are available only to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or the contact mechanism of this site. While every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this data, and the dealership is not responsible for errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J11H5049158
Stock: R08432A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 16,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,000$1,550 Below Market
Napleton Kia of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
2017 Kia Cadenza Technology FWD Gravity Blue 3.3L V6 DGI 8-Speed Automatic One Owner, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Blind Spot/Cross Traffic Warning, Bluetooth, Heated and Cooled Seats, HID Headlights, Leather, Low Miles, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Warning, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio, Hands-Free Phone, and Cruise Control Buttons, Surround View Monitor, Touch-Screen Display, USB/Auxiliary Input Jack, Priced to Sell Fast!, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing!, 12 Speakers, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Bumper Applique, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: harman/kardon Audio w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 12 Speakers, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Bumper Applique, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: harman/kardon Audio w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 Kia Cadenza TechnologyCARFAX One-Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Technology with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J19H5073348
Stock: FTC1317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 31,923 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900
Executive Auto Gallery - Walnutport / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J11H5071464
Stock: 71464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,724$930 Below Market
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Luxury Package Panoramic Sunroof W/Power Sunshade Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Cargo Tray Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Aurora Black Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALC4J17H5093940
Stock: H5093940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 6,475 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,800
Alpha Motorsports Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALB4J12H5039450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
