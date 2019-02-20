2019 Kia Cadenza
What’s new
- Minor usability updates on the touchscreen and instrument cluster
- Revised features availability
- Part of the second Cadenza generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Well-equipped for the price, especially in the base Premium trim
- Vast amount of legroom allows all passengers to stretch out
- Generous warranty coverage
- Lots of available advanced safety features
- Headroom, especially with a sunroof, is a bit tight for tall occupants
- The ride isn't as composed as that of segment leaders
- Trunk is smaller than rivals, and rear seats don't fold down
- From acceleration to handling, the Cadenza isn't much fun to drive
Which Cadenza does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
It's no secret that car shoppers aren't buying large sedans like they used to. Recognizing the downward trend, automakers are ending production of their models or keeping them on life support. There are, however, a few standouts that make a good case for buying a spacious four-door. The 2019 Kia Cadenza might not be the most recognizable name in the class, but it is easily one of the best.
Sedans in this category prioritize passenger comfort above all else, and in this respect, the Cadenza shines. The interior is trimmed with high-quality materials, including seats with partially quilted leather. The overall design is modern and high-tech, and the button placement and user interface remain intuitive for first-timers. You also get plenty of features for the money, with a number of safety systems and creature comforts standard on the base model.
There are a few downsides. The Cadenza comes up a little short on headroom for this class of car, and its lackluster V6 engine and handling abilities mute any sense of driver excitement. But considering its other positive qualities, and the dearth of competition, the 2019 Kia Cadenza is a must-consider if you're in the market for a large sedan.
2019 Kia Cadenza models
The 2019 Kia Cadenza is a large sedan that offers plenty of room for all its occupants. Even in its base Premium form, the Cadenza is well-equipped for what we think is a very reasonable price. The Technology model adds even more luxury features, while the top-trim Limited just might fool your passengers into thinking they're riding in a Lexus. There's one powertrain available: a 3.3-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 253 pound-feet of torque) that's matched to an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive.
The base Premium trim is loaded with features, including 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated and power-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, hands-free trunk opening, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with driver two-way lumbar adjustment), a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, two USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Standard safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Technology model further adds 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic high-beam control, a different grille, a panoramic sunroof, LED cabin lighting, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and HD radio. Also included are adaptive cruise control, a lane keeping assist system, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
At the top of the range is the Limited trim, which has all of the above, plus unique wheels, automatic wipers with a de-icing function, a power-operated trunklid, a power-adjustable steering wheel with paddle shifters, a head-up display, an upgraded driver information screen, upgraded cabin trim, upgraded leather upholstery, a 10-way driver seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), two-way lumbar adjustment for the front passenger, driver-seat memory functions, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, side rear sunshades, a power rear sunshade, a 360-degree parking camera, and lane departure warning.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Cadenza Limited (3.3-liter V6 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Cadenza has received some revisions, including slight shuffling to its trim feature content. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Cadenza, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.0
Braking9.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control9.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility9.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Cadenza.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought my cadenza, loving it. But my phone never worked, we tried so many things from the day I bought it , they told me finally it was my phone, it was in the shop so many times my job is me on my phone all day in my car so hands free was very important to me in any vehicle drive. That is and was a requirement to me. I work in the Healthcare field. Finally, the manager told me it was the car, that several cadenza had issues in the hands-free they are and were aware of the problem but kia was not willing to fix the problem. Not till someone gets hurt, and they are forced to fix it. At the time we had 2 vehicles from kia. We returned one, I've sold the other. I would NEVER buy a vehicle from someone who does NOT stand behind their product.
Features & Specs
|Technology 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,200
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Premium 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,100
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,100
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cadenza safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Automatically applies the brakes if a front collision with a vehicle or a pedestrian is deemed imminent.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Detects whether a vehicle is in the left- or right-side blind spot and sounds an alert if the turn signal is engaged in that direction.
- Parking Distance Warning-Reverse
- Sounds an alert as the Cadenza approaches an object while reversing.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Cadenza vs. the competition
Kia Cadenza vs. Kia Optima
The Kia Optima is the Cadenza's little sibling, but the Optima still offers plenty of passenger and cargo room. It's also less expensive, and its engines are more fuel-efficient than the Cadenza's V6. On the other hand, the Cadenza's cabin is more luxurious, and it offers more amenities. To learn more about the Optima of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Kia Optima LX 1.6T.
Kia Cadenza vs. Toyota Avalon
The Toyota Avalon is the Cadenza's primary competition in the large-sedan category. Redesigned for the 2019 model year, the Avalon's upgraded interior and superlative ride comfort make it feel like a bargain-priced Lexus. The Cadenza is a solid choice in the segment, but the Avalon has a more distinctive personality.
Kia Cadenza vs. Kia K900
The K900 is the next step up from the Cadenza in Kia's sedan lineup. This executive sedan pulls out all the stops, with a powerful twin-turbo V6, power-adjustable rear seats, and more features than you can count. It's much more expensive than the Cadenza, but you're getting your money's worth.
Check out Kia lease specials
