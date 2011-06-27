  1. Home
Used 2007 Kia Amanti Base Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower264 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length196.9 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Pewter Beige
  • Midnight Gray
  • Dark Red Wine
  • Pearl White
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Bright Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
