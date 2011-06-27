  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,890$21,893$24,948
Clean$18,380$21,290$24,234
Average$17,361$20,083$22,806
Rough$16,341$18,875$21,378
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,105$23,302$26,552
Clean$19,563$22,659$25,792
Average$18,477$21,374$24,272
Rough$17,392$20,089$22,752
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,605$21,912$24,266
Clean$19,075$21,308$23,571
Average$18,017$20,099$22,182
Rough$16,959$18,891$20,793
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,322$25,796$28,322
Clean$22,693$25,085$27,512
Average$21,434$23,662$25,890
Rough$20,175$22,240$24,269
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,676$25,329$28,036
Clean$22,064$24,631$27,234
Average$20,840$23,234$25,629
Rough$19,616$21,837$24,024
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,349$21,767$24,232
Clean$18,827$21,167$23,538
Average$17,783$19,966$22,151
Rough$16,738$18,766$20,764
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,586$20,884$23,228
Clean$18,084$20,308$22,563
Average$17,081$19,157$21,233
Rough$16,077$18,005$19,904
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,096$23,291$26,541
Clean$19,554$22,649$25,781
Average$18,469$21,365$24,262
Rough$17,384$20,080$22,743
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Black Bear 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,407$25,159$27,966
Clean$21,803$24,466$27,166
Average$20,593$23,078$25,565
Rough$19,384$21,691$23,964
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,229$24,724$27,272
Clean$21,629$24,042$26,491
Average$20,430$22,679$24,930
Rough$19,230$21,316$23,369
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,661$26,375$29,145
Clean$23,022$25,647$28,311
Average$21,745$24,193$26,642
Rough$20,468$22,739$24,974
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Black Bear 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,101$20,266$22,475
Clean$17,612$19,707$21,831
Average$16,635$18,589$20,545
Rough$15,658$17,472$19,258
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,116$30,974$33,894
Clean$27,357$30,120$32,924
Average$25,840$28,412$30,983
Rough$24,322$26,704$29,043
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,940$28,592$31,302
Clean$25,240$27,803$30,406
Average$23,840$26,227$28,614
Rough$22,440$24,650$26,822
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,780$17,972$20,203
Clean$15,354$17,476$19,625
Average$14,502$16,485$18,468
Rough$13,651$15,494$17,311
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,038$27,860$31,746
Clean$23,389$27,092$30,837
Average$22,092$25,556$29,020
Rough$20,794$24,019$27,202
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler 75th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,036$25,932$28,883
Clean$22,414$25,217$28,056
Average$21,170$23,787$26,403
Rough$19,927$22,357$24,749
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Backcountry 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,661$23,906$26,202
Clean$21,076$23,247$25,452
Average$19,907$21,929$23,952
Rough$18,737$20,611$22,452
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Backcountry 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,132$28,859$31,646
Clean$25,427$28,063$30,740
Average$24,016$26,472$28,928
Rough$22,605$24,880$27,117
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,707 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Wrangler is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,707 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,707 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Jeep Wrangler. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Jeep Wrangler and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Jeep Wrangler ranges from $15,658 to $22,475, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Jeep Wrangler is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.