Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,890
|$21,893
|$24,948
|Clean
|$18,380
|$21,290
|$24,234
|Average
|$17,361
|$20,083
|$22,806
|Rough
|$16,341
|$18,875
|$21,378
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,105
|$23,302
|$26,552
|Clean
|$19,563
|$22,659
|$25,792
|Average
|$18,477
|$21,374
|$24,272
|Rough
|$17,392
|$20,089
|$22,752
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,605
|$21,912
|$24,266
|Clean
|$19,075
|$21,308
|$23,571
|Average
|$18,017
|$20,099
|$22,182
|Rough
|$16,959
|$18,891
|$20,793
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,322
|$25,796
|$28,322
|Clean
|$22,693
|$25,085
|$27,512
|Average
|$21,434
|$23,662
|$25,890
|Rough
|$20,175
|$22,240
|$24,269
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,676
|$25,329
|$28,036
|Clean
|$22,064
|$24,631
|$27,234
|Average
|$20,840
|$23,234
|$25,629
|Rough
|$19,616
|$21,837
|$24,024
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,349
|$21,767
|$24,232
|Clean
|$18,827
|$21,167
|$23,538
|Average
|$17,783
|$19,966
|$22,151
|Rough
|$16,738
|$18,766
|$20,764
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,586
|$20,884
|$23,228
|Clean
|$18,084
|$20,308
|$22,563
|Average
|$17,081
|$19,157
|$21,233
|Rough
|$16,077
|$18,005
|$19,904
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,096
|$23,291
|$26,541
|Clean
|$19,554
|$22,649
|$25,781
|Average
|$18,469
|$21,365
|$24,262
|Rough
|$17,384
|$20,080
|$22,743
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Black Bear 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,407
|$25,159
|$27,966
|Clean
|$21,803
|$24,466
|$27,166
|Average
|$20,593
|$23,078
|$25,565
|Rough
|$19,384
|$21,691
|$23,964
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,229
|$24,724
|$27,272
|Clean
|$21,629
|$24,042
|$26,491
|Average
|$20,430
|$22,679
|$24,930
|Rough
|$19,230
|$21,316
|$23,369
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,661
|$26,375
|$29,145
|Clean
|$23,022
|$25,647
|$28,311
|Average
|$21,745
|$24,193
|$26,642
|Rough
|$20,468
|$22,739
|$24,974
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Black Bear 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,101
|$20,266
|$22,475
|Clean
|$17,612
|$19,707
|$21,831
|Average
|$16,635
|$18,589
|$20,545
|Rough
|$15,658
|$17,472
|$19,258
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,116
|$30,974
|$33,894
|Clean
|$27,357
|$30,120
|$32,924
|Average
|$25,840
|$28,412
|$30,983
|Rough
|$24,322
|$26,704
|$29,043
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,940
|$28,592
|$31,302
|Clean
|$25,240
|$27,803
|$30,406
|Average
|$23,840
|$26,227
|$28,614
|Rough
|$22,440
|$24,650
|$26,822
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,780
|$17,972
|$20,203
|Clean
|$15,354
|$17,476
|$19,625
|Average
|$14,502
|$16,485
|$18,468
|Rough
|$13,651
|$15,494
|$17,311
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,038
|$27,860
|$31,746
|Clean
|$23,389
|$27,092
|$30,837
|Average
|$22,092
|$25,556
|$29,020
|Rough
|$20,794
|$24,019
|$27,202
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler 75th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,036
|$25,932
|$28,883
|Clean
|$22,414
|$25,217
|$28,056
|Average
|$21,170
|$23,787
|$26,403
|Rough
|$19,927
|$22,357
|$24,749
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Backcountry 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,661
|$23,906
|$26,202
|Clean
|$21,076
|$23,247
|$25,452
|Average
|$19,907
|$21,929
|$23,952
|Rough
|$18,737
|$20,611
|$22,452
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Backcountry 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,132
|$28,859
|$31,646
|Clean
|$25,427
|$28,063
|$30,740
|Average
|$24,016
|$26,472
|$28,928
|Rough
|$22,605
|$24,880
|$27,117