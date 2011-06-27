Estimated values
2010 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,345
|$5,504
|$6,292
|Clean
|$4,111
|$5,197
|$5,924
|Average
|$3,641
|$4,584
|$5,188
|Rough
|$3,171
|$3,972
|$4,452
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,933
|$6,210
|$7,079
|Clean
|$4,666
|$5,864
|$6,665
|Average
|$4,133
|$5,173
|$5,837
|Rough
|$3,600
|$4,481
|$5,010
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,069
|$6,575
|$7,595
|Clean
|$4,795
|$6,208
|$7,151
|Average
|$4,247
|$5,476
|$6,263
|Rough
|$3,699
|$4,744
|$5,375
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,287
|$5,480
|$6,292
|Clean
|$4,055
|$5,175
|$5,924
|Average
|$3,592
|$4,565
|$5,188
|Rough
|$3,128
|$3,955
|$4,453
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,035
|$5,242
|$6,062
|Clean
|$3,817
|$4,951
|$5,707
|Average
|$3,381
|$4,367
|$4,998
|Rough
|$2,945
|$3,783
|$4,289