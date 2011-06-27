  1. Home
2002 Jeep Liberty Value

Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr 2WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,477$2,412$2,899
Clean$1,329$2,169$2,610
Average$1,032$1,683$2,034
Rough$735$1,197$1,457
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr 4WD SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,224$1,903$2,255
Clean$1,101$1,711$2,031
Average$855$1,327$1,582
Rough$609$944$1,133
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,554$2,372$2,797
Clean$1,398$2,133$2,519
Average$1,086$1,655$1,962
Rough$774$1,177$1,406
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,715$2,745$3,281
Clean$1,543$2,468$2,955
Average$1,199$1,915$2,302
Rough$854$1,362$1,649
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4dr 2WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,291$1,933$2,264
Clean$1,162$1,738$2,039
Average$902$1,348$1,588
Rough$643$959$1,138
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr 2WD SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,178$1,816$2,147
Clean$1,060$1,633$1,933
Average$823$1,267$1,506
Rough$586$901$1,079
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Jeep Liberty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Jeep Liberty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,060 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,633 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Jeep Liberty ranges from $586 to $2,147, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
