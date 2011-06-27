Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr 2WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,412
|$2,899
|Clean
|$1,329
|$2,169
|$2,610
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,683
|$2,034
|Rough
|$735
|$1,197
|$1,457
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr 4WD SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$1,903
|$2,255
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,711
|$2,031
|Average
|$855
|$1,327
|$1,582
|Rough
|$609
|$944
|$1,133
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,372
|$2,797
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,133
|$2,519
|Average
|$1,086
|$1,655
|$1,962
|Rough
|$774
|$1,177
|$1,406
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,715
|$2,745
|$3,281
|Clean
|$1,543
|$2,468
|$2,955
|Average
|$1,199
|$1,915
|$2,302
|Rough
|$854
|$1,362
|$1,649
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Renegade 4dr 2WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$1,933
|$2,264
|Clean
|$1,162
|$1,738
|$2,039
|Average
|$902
|$1,348
|$1,588
|Rough
|$643
|$959
|$1,138
Estimated values
2002 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr 2WD SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$1,816
|$2,147
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,633
|$1,933
|Average
|$823
|$1,267
|$1,506
|Rough
|$586
|$901
|$1,079