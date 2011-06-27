Used 2007 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews

This is the first jeep I have ever owned. Purchased it 3 years ago used with 43,000 miles on it. I purchased it for $6000 and thats because it had been my brothers and he was buying new car. He had only had it for 2 years and all problems seemed to have started once it became mine, go figure! It has been in the shop more than ANY other vehicle I have ever owned. Over $3000 worth of repairs thus far. I have had front end work done multiple times, ball joints tie rods etc... throttle control problems, power steering pump problems and so many more that out of sheer frustration at the moment I cant even remember the rest! I have been told that framework on rear end is completely shot. Rusted out and unsafe to drive. I live in upstate NY and am use to driving in horrible winter conditions and because of frame problems I have handling issues and slide all over the place on roads with even the tiniest amount of snow on them while going 20mph!! From my research, all of these problems are typical of this vehicle and it looks like the most expensive fix is going to be the current framework problem. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!! Don't be as stupid as I was!!!!!! In the shop more than the road, total money pit!

Jeremy Myers , 01/20/2016 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)

20 of 23 people found this review helpful

We bought my wife's 2007 jeep compass, used approximately 2 1/2 years and it hasn't ran for more then 3 or 4 months continuously without a breakdown. I fully understand the risks of buying a used car, but like most people can't possibly afford to buy a new car. This is by far the worst car I have ever owned. Not even a month after we bought it the sunroof quit working it will flip up but wont retract it acts like the tract is stuck & it wont close enough to completely seal so whenever it rains really hard the headliner gets pretty saturated around the passenger door frame. Had to replace the alternator a few months later. You can only get the correct amp alternator from the dealer which was almost $400. I'm pretty mechanically inclined and usually work on my own vehicles, generally if I don't know how to fix something I can figure it out. That in mind, the location of the alternator makes it about an 8 or 9 hour job for an ase certified mechanic. I don't have the tools, time or knowledge an ase certified mechanic does. So I took it to a retired mechanic I know & he still charged me $350 in labor (a lot cheaper then a shop would have charged). Died on my wife several times and when I showed up to get her and look at the car it starts up and runs fine. Rear wheel bearings went out a couple months ago $250 for the set and once again it is something better left to a mechanic seeing as I usually work 60 hours a week and couldn't leave the jeep down for more then a few days. $400 in labor for that one. & yesterday the fuel pump went out on her leaving her stranded once again...in 15 degree Ohio weather. At least I have a pretty good idea it's the fuel pump that or the starter. I'm going to take the starter off first and have it bench tested...anyway, fuel pump is $160 & thankfully looks fairly easy to change. The trade in value is dropping twice as fast as we can get our loan paid down. 2 months ago I checked the NADA & the trade in was $6800, I checked today and the trade is $4900. The car has no acceleration and hesitates and jerks [non-permissible content removed] if you get on the accelerator (especially if you have the A/c on.) "4 wheel drive" is basically all wheel drive that you can turn off as there is no 4 lo or high. It's stalled on us the past few times we filled up the gas tank immediately after leaving the gas station (this is part of why I think my current problem is the fuel pump, that & I don't hear it prime when I turn the key on.) The transmission fluid fill tube has no dipstick to check the fluid level so you have to take it to a dealer to have simple top offs. Oil changes take forever, due to the design of the oil fill port limiting flow. My Honda has more cargo room & the trunk then this crossover. On the freeway changing lanes is near impossible due to the design of the rear window creating giant blind spots on both sides, especially the passenger side. The only thing I can say positive about the car is the interior is well thought out and comfortable the gauges are nice and there's plenty of leg and head room. The factory stereo sounds really nice. Needless to say the cons outweigh the pros and I cannot wait to get this thing fixed once again and trade it in on anything else