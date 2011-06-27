  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1991 Jeep Comanche Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Power is increased for both engines, and five new colors are available.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A big #1 to jeep for this pickup
comanche_aj,10/06/2003
i own a 1991 jeep comanche pickup, i bought it stock for $4000 in 1999. I turned 16 in 2002 and upgraded it to a 4wd, with a new transmission and transfer case. I also gave it a 6" lift kit and many off-road accessories including fiberglass fenders and 34" tires. I have always enjoyed this truck and my friends seem to like it too, not only is it fast, but it catches eyes because there are still people who dont know what a comanche is.
Best 4x4 Pickup for the year
Comanchedude,12/25/2004
This Jeep Comanche is a blast to drive on and off road. Off road this truck is almost unstoppable! Great running engine and fantastic off road performance.
Best & Most Fun Mid-Sized Truck Ever!
Comanche Fan,01/11/2006
I purchased this truck new after shopping just about all other trucks available - never a regret. It's a blast to drive, handles and rides great and as well has all the juice you could need when you need it. These trucks flat out run. It's climbed rough and rocky terrain with hills so steep my friends wouldn't ride with me even after having gone up and down a number of times. A friend named the steepest slope on his TN mountain "Comanche Hill" he and others were so amazed. They thought I was crazy, but I never doubted its ability. While clearing trees it pulled the front-end off the ground and finally tore the bumper brackets in half; it never quit or ran out of power!
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Jeep Comanche
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 5250 rpm
Used 1991 Jeep Comanche Overview

The Used 1991 Jeep Comanche is offered in the following submodels: Comanche Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M).

