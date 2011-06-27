I purchased this truck new after shopping just about all other trucks available - never a regret. It's a blast to drive, handles and rides great and as well has all the juice you could need when you need it. These trucks flat out run. It's climbed rough and rocky terrain with hills so steep my friends wouldn't ride with me even after having gone up and down a number of times. A friend named the steepest slope on his TN mountain "Comanche Hill" he and others were so amazed. They thought I was crazy, but I never doubted its ability. While clearing trees it pulled the front-end off the ground and finally tore the bumper brackets in half; it never quit or ran out of power!

