1991 Jeep Comanche Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$621 - $1,317
1991 Highlights
Power is increased for both engines, and five new colors are available.
comanche_aj,10/06/2003
i own a 1991 jeep comanche pickup, i bought it stock for $4000 in 1999. I turned 16 in 2002 and upgraded it to a 4wd, with a new transmission and transfer case. I also gave it a 6" lift kit and many off-road accessories including fiberglass fenders and 34" tires. I have always enjoyed this truck and my friends seem to like it too, not only is it fast, but it catches eyes because there are still people who dont know what a comanche is.
Comanchedude,12/25/2004
This Jeep Comanche is a blast to drive on and off road. Off road this truck is almost unstoppable! Great running engine and fantastic off road performance.
Comanche Fan,01/11/2006
I purchased this truck new after shopping just about all other trucks available - never a regret. It's a blast to drive, handles and rides great and as well has all the juice you could need when you need it. These trucks flat out run. It's climbed rough and rocky terrain with hills so steep my friends wouldn't ride with me even after having gone up and down a number of times. A friend named the steepest slope on his TN mountain "Comanche Hill" he and others were so amazed. They thought I was crazy, but I never doubted its ability. While clearing trees it pulled the front-end off the ground and finally tore the bumper brackets in half; it never quit or ran out of power!
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 5250 rpm
