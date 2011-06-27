1990 Jeep Comanche Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$821 - $1,741
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mark,09/19/2009
When I got the truck (91K miles)it could not pass emissions. Replaced a sensor no problem. I knew it needed work it had been parked for 5 years.I have put about $1,500 in it including tires. It has been reliable since then. It has more power that most people will ever need and has good manners for a truck. The payload is amazing for a compact, I load it with green firewood up to the rails and it still drives fine. Most half ton trucks would not take it. If you get this truck shop for an aluminum pressure tank to replace the plastic anti-freeze tank. look at the Comanche web sites. One club is exceptional and helpful. If you do a search for it you will find it.
mr_sgood,12/18/2004
This truck is a destined to become a classic because of how rare it is. I have driven the truck as a commuter and as a recreational vehicle. Its handling and ground clearance off road and four-wheel drive capabilities continue to amaze me. I have have done routine maintainace regularly and replaced the rear main seal. It is reliable and great off road. I would like to put a lift and bigger tires on it but as is it wheels great.
freedomliberty,08/26/2008
I absolutely love my little truck. The fact that they are hard to find is the best part. My truck is the 2wd pioneer 6 cylinder. I read an article one time saying there were only 350 made. The bad part is the 2wd won't pull itself out of wet grass. I bought the truck thinking "it's a jeep, it'll go anywhere"and was disappointed but after driving it for only a couple weeks i fell in love. I have had many offers and still refuse to let go of her. She gets washed once a week and the inside gets a full detail once a month. This truck gets drove to 30 miles to work everyday and 30 miles home everyday. Most dependable vehicle I have ever owned.
moose72690,11/26/2012
I bought my comanche with just under 200,000 miles for $1,700. I put about 5000 miles on it an then sold it. It was a good little truck, easy to work on, good power and unique. If you can find one at a good price I would buy another. Just make sure there is not a cracked exhuast manifold as they are prone to that.
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 5250 rpm
