Used 1992 Jeep Comanche
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Comanche
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Jeep Comanche.
Trending topics in reviews
- engine
- wheels & tires
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- off-roading
- maintenance & parts
- climate control
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have had my truck since '94, when everything else I tried felt like a tin can and their horns sounded like something from the road runner. Yeah, I'm a girl. I had a rotten vehicle before I bought this truck and got to spend a lot of time talking with mechanics about what I should buy to replace my melting rust pile horizon, and even though I'm now practically menopausal and my truck doesn't have a/c, never did, I can't part with it- IT's gotta be a COMANCHE THING! Yeah, the styling is bad ass, and it's SOLID, I have the 4.0 straight 6 and I don't know if I can ever drive anything with less kick than this again.
I bought my Jeep Comanche when i was 17, in May of 2004. I have been very pleased by it's reliability and it's power. Plus it is a pretty hard truck to find for sale these days. I have the 4.0 litter inline six engine configure. plus with many upgrades i am now pumping out 240 horsepower. Even though my truck is a 2 wheel drive, i have taken it four wheeling with my buddies and did fine. driving through snow is no problem eather. The body styling of the truck is bad ass. I really like it. Next i am getting a Arma coat spray in bedliner for my truck. This is one hell of a truck. You can take a Jeep anywhere you want to.
Features & Specs
|2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M
|MPG
|18 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5250 rpm
|2dr Regular Cab SB
2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Jeep Comanche a good car?
Is the Jeep Comanche reliable?
Is the 1992 Jeep Comanche a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1992 Jeep Comanche?
The least-expensive 1992 Jeep Comanche is the 1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Jeep Comanche?
More about the 1992 Jeep Comanche
Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Overview
The Used 1992 Jeep Comanche is offered in the following submodels: Comanche Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 4M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Pioneer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Eliminator 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).
What do people think of the 1992 Jeep Comanche?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1992 Jeep Comanche and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1992 Comanche 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1992 Comanche.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1992 Jeep Comanche and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1992 Comanche featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1992 Jeep Comanche?
Which 1992 Jeep Comanches are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Jeep Comanche for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1992 Jeep Comanche.
Can't find a new 1992 Jeep Comanches you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Comanche for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,101.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,539.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1992 Jeep Comanche?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
Related Used 1992 Jeep Comanche info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles