Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe Consumer Reviews

10+ Months/11k+ Miles Later... 2016JagF-TypeC , 05/11/2016 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful Still in love and yes, extremely fun to drive! Just tinted the windows so it looks bad a** on white. I'll summarize the good and bad I've experienced so far. Pros: According to trip computer averaging a whopping 25.5 mpg in mixed city/hwy driving. Beautiful interior design and aesthetic layout of controls. My first Jag and everything was very intuitive and easy to learn. Very quick and super smooth gear shifts whether in automatic or using manual paddle shifters. Dynamic mode turns this from a civilized luxury sport car to a hilariously fun roaring "beast". Trunk space able to fit all road trip essentials including full size cooler and more. Once you find a good fit the sport seats provide excellent support and fits like a glove. Lovely safety features of the Vision Pack (e.g. blind spot monitor, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic warning, etc.). Security knowing it's covered by Jaguar's "Best in Class" 5 yr./60k mi. warranty, scheduled service, and roadside assist. Exceptional VIP customer service from the dealership. Cons: Technology (e.g. GPS, electronic menu, blue-tooth, etc.) slow and from the stone ages. Experienced one or two minor electronic display glitches. Check engine light at 6k miles from faulty O2 sensor, dealership replaced . Low front plastic air dam annoyingly scrapes bottom all the time. Speakers vibrated on high volume at beginning but problem seems to have gone away now? I get friendly compliments from people all the time. My best experience is driving with the stereo off just listening to the purr of the active exhaust note or rocking it with the stereo on full blast. I actually get an urge and miss driving it if a few days have passed with it sitting in the garage. Worth every penny in joy and happiness imo! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Warning F-Type VIN SAJWA6AT1H8K38814 Steve Miller , 04/10/2018 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Warning for potential buyers of black 2017 F-Type VIN SAJWA6AT1H8K38814. I am the original owner of the car which was bought new in Greenville, SC. The car was bought back from me by the dealer because it has a defect that can't be fixed. In hot weather only, the dash makes a horrible creaking noise. In cool weather it is quiet. The dealer tried to fix the problem more than once, they even tried replacing the dash, finally they admitted they could not fix it. At that time, the plan was to replace the car. Long story short after six months of stall tactics and excuses, they would not replace the car without me having to spend in excess of $10,000.00. No thanks, I know better than to throw good money after bad. Since I had them dead to rights with a potential lemon law case, they agreed to buy the car back for the entire sales price. After I signed the papers, the sales manager admitted to me that they planned to resell the car as they weren't sure it had a defect. What??? Apparently they are going to claim amnesia when they sell this lemon to an unsuspecting buyer on a cool day when the defect is not evident. Sadly a used car buyer will not have the protection of the lemon law that I had. If you are thinking of buying this car be sure to drive it on a sunny hot day after it has been sitting outside, you will change your mind. If you have bought this car, please contact me (look on Facebook Jaguar F Type fans page for my post). I have the proof you need to get your money back. This dealer is has no integrity whatsoever and Jaguar should be ashamed that they represent them! Report Abuse

Lots of fun... Sometimes Austin , 03/23/2016 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I got the manual transmission and like the early reviews, the clutch slips... BAD. Getting on the freeway and accelerating with a shift into third? Clutch slips, all the way to redline. And it'll do it all day if you let it. Shift above 5000 rpms? Ditto. Here's where it gets even better. Jaguar says take it to the dealer Dealer says it's normal. Drive slower, don't shift so fast! We'll let you know if Jaguar come out with a fix. Turns out, Jaguar updated the clutch and flywheel part numbers. What for, if nothing is wrong? One owner even had his clutch explode. But Jaguar's covering it up. The rep even acknowledged the problem in the piston heads review. Nobody will do anything!!! $72 grand gets you the clutch that belongs on a Corolla. Everything else, yeah it's fun. Look great well built, sounds amazing. But who cares if you have to baby it? It's a joke. I wish the auto news sites would help me get through to Jag but nothing yet. Just the same runaround from their customer non-service liars and robots. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car turns heads Greg , 10/30/2018 S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The V6 380HP supercharged engine is quick! The AWD keeps the car stuck to the road. The 14 way memory seats can be adjusted to fit you as you wish. The 770W surround system sounds awesome but I like to keep it down a bit to listen to the sounds of the engine. I smile ever time I step on the gas and hear the car rumble (and that is before turning on the Sport exhaust!). The front and rear parking sensors and rear camera make parking an ease. I don't typically drive in rain or snow but have been caught in both and putting the car in Winter mode to shift the power from the rear to the front wheels works great. All the dials and steering wheel controls are logically placed. The heated steering wheel is a guilty pleasure. I constantly have people asking me what kind of car it is. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse