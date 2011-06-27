Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,143
|$35,567
|$38,557
|Clean
|$32,558
|$34,935
|$37,859
|Average
|$31,387
|$33,672
|$36,464
|Rough
|$30,217
|$32,408
|$35,069
2019 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,809
|$57,038
|$61,028
|Clean
|$52,859
|$56,025
|$59,924
|Average
|$50,959
|$53,999
|$57,715
|Rough
|$49,059
|$51,973
|$55,507
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,589
|$32,064
|$35,116
|Clean
|$29,067
|$31,495
|$34,481
|Average
|$28,022
|$30,356
|$33,210
|Rough
|$26,977
|$29,217
|$31,939
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,363
|$30,666
|$33,508
|Clean
|$27,862
|$30,122
|$32,901
|Average
|$26,861
|$29,032
|$31,689
|Rough
|$25,859
|$27,943
|$30,476
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,933
|$35,728
|$39,174
|Clean
|$32,351
|$35,093
|$38,465
|Average
|$31,188
|$33,824
|$37,047
|Rough
|$30,025
|$32,555
|$35,630
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,148
|$37,778
|$41,022
|Clean
|$34,528
|$37,107
|$40,280
|Average
|$33,287
|$35,765
|$38,795
|Rough
|$32,046
|$34,423
|$37,311
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,074
|$34,809
|$38,180
|Clean
|$31,507
|$34,191
|$37,489
|Average
|$30,375
|$32,954
|$36,108
|Rough
|$29,242
|$31,718
|$34,726
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,896
|$38,633
|$42,010
|Clean
|$35,262
|$37,947
|$41,250
|Average
|$33,995
|$36,575
|$39,729
|Rough
|$32,727
|$35,202
|$38,209
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,647
|$42,346
|$45,678
|Clean
|$38,947
|$41,594
|$44,851
|Average
|$37,547
|$40,090
|$43,198
|Rough
|$36,147
|$38,585
|$41,545
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,573
|$33,055
|$36,117
|Clean
|$30,034
|$32,468
|$35,464
|Average
|$28,954
|$31,294
|$34,157
|Rough
|$27,874
|$30,120
|$32,850
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,474
|$34,000
|$37,116
|Clean
|$30,918
|$33,396
|$36,445
|Average
|$29,807
|$32,189
|$35,101
|Rough
|$28,695
|$30,981
|$33,758
2019 Jaguar F-PACE S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,785
|$41,541
|$44,944
|Clean
|$38,100
|$40,803
|$44,131
|Average
|$36,730
|$39,328
|$42,505
|Rough
|$35,361
|$37,852
|$40,878
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,026
|$39,698
|$42,995
|Clean
|$36,372
|$38,993
|$42,217
|Average
|$35,064
|$37,583
|$40,661
|Rough
|$33,757
|$36,173
|$39,105