  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-PACE
  4. 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Jaguar F-PACE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,143$35,567$38,557
Clean$32,558$34,935$37,859
Average$31,387$33,672$36,464
Rough$30,217$32,408$35,069
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,809$57,038$61,028
Clean$52,859$56,025$59,924
Average$50,959$53,999$57,715
Rough$49,059$51,973$55,507
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,589$32,064$35,116
Clean$29,067$31,495$34,481
Average$28,022$30,356$33,210
Rough$26,977$29,217$31,939
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,363$30,666$33,508
Clean$27,862$30,122$32,901
Average$26,861$29,032$31,689
Rough$25,859$27,943$30,476
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,933$35,728$39,174
Clean$32,351$35,093$38,465
Average$31,188$33,824$37,047
Rough$30,025$32,555$35,630
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,148$37,778$41,022
Clean$34,528$37,107$40,280
Average$33,287$35,765$38,795
Rough$32,046$34,423$37,311
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,074$34,809$38,180
Clean$31,507$34,191$37,489
Average$30,375$32,954$36,108
Rough$29,242$31,718$34,726
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,896$38,633$42,010
Clean$35,262$37,947$41,250
Average$33,995$36,575$39,729
Rough$32,727$35,202$38,209
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,647$42,346$45,678
Clean$38,947$41,594$44,851
Average$37,547$40,090$43,198
Rough$36,147$38,585$41,545
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,573$33,055$36,117
Clean$30,034$32,468$35,464
Average$28,954$31,294$34,157
Rough$27,874$30,120$32,850
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,474$34,000$37,116
Clean$30,918$33,396$36,445
Average$29,807$32,189$35,101
Rough$28,695$30,981$33,758
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,785$41,541$44,944
Clean$38,100$40,803$44,131
Average$36,730$39,328$42,505
Rough$35,361$37,852$40,878
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,026$39,698$42,995
Clean$36,372$38,993$42,217
Average$35,064$37,583$40,661
Rough$33,757$36,173$39,105
Sell my 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-PACE near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jaguar F-PACE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,067 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,495 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar F-PACE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,067 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,495 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Jaguar F-PACE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar F-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,067 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,495 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE ranges from $26,977 to $35,116, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.