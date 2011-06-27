  1. Home
2007 Saab 9-3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,139$3,010$3,526
Clean$1,960$2,761$3,225
Average$1,600$2,264$2,622
Rough$1,241$1,766$2,019
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 Aero SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,044$2,622$2,974
Clean$1,872$2,405$2,720
Average$1,529$1,972$2,212
Rough$1,186$1,539$1,703
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,987$2,750$3,204
Clean$1,820$2,523$2,930
Average$1,487$2,068$2,383
Rough$1,153$1,614$1,835
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,291$3,113$3,605
Clean$2,098$2,856$3,297
Average$1,714$2,341$2,680
Rough$1,329$1,827$2,064
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,607$3,408$3,891
Clean$2,388$3,126$3,559
Average$1,950$2,563$2,894
Rough$1,512$2,000$2,229
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,740$3,663$4,216
Clean$2,510$3,360$3,855
Average$2,050$2,755$3,135
Rough$1,590$2,149$2,414
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Saab 9-3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,820 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,523 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Saab 9-3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Saab 9-3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Saab 9-3 ranges from $1,153 to $3,204, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.