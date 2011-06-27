Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,139
|$3,010
|$3,526
|Clean
|$1,960
|$2,761
|$3,225
|Average
|$1,600
|$2,264
|$2,622
|Rough
|$1,241
|$1,766
|$2,019
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 Aero SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,044
|$2,622
|$2,974
|Clean
|$1,872
|$2,405
|$2,720
|Average
|$1,529
|$1,972
|$2,212
|Rough
|$1,186
|$1,539
|$1,703
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$2,750
|$3,204
|Clean
|$1,820
|$2,523
|$2,930
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,068
|$2,383
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,614
|$1,835
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,291
|$3,113
|$3,605
|Clean
|$2,098
|$2,856
|$3,297
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,341
|$2,680
|Rough
|$1,329
|$1,827
|$2,064
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,607
|$3,408
|$3,891
|Clean
|$2,388
|$3,126
|$3,559
|Average
|$1,950
|$2,563
|$2,894
|Rough
|$1,512
|$2,000
|$2,229
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,740
|$3,663
|$4,216
|Clean
|$2,510
|$3,360
|$3,855
|Average
|$2,050
|$2,755
|$3,135
|Rough
|$1,590
|$2,149
|$2,414