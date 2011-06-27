Estimated values
2015 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,473
|$10,637
|$12,763
|Clean
|$8,185
|$10,264
|$12,293
|Average
|$7,607
|$9,517
|$11,353
|Rough
|$7,030
|$8,770
|$10,414
Estimated values
2015 Scion tC Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,868
|$12,480
|$15,042
|Clean
|$9,532
|$12,042
|$14,488
|Average
|$8,860
|$11,165
|$13,381
|Rough
|$8,187
|$10,289
|$12,274
Estimated values
2015 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,833
|$9,705
|$11,545
|Clean
|$7,566
|$9,364
|$11,120
|Average
|$7,032
|$8,682
|$10,270
|Rough
|$6,498
|$8,001
|$9,420
Estimated values
2015 Scion tC Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,967
|$12,195
|$14,385
|Clean
|$9,628
|$11,767
|$13,856
|Average
|$8,949
|$10,910
|$12,797
|Rough
|$8,270
|$10,054
|$11,738