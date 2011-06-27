Estimated values
2015 Tesla Model S 85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,874
|$41,077
|$44,190
|Clean
|$35,983
|$39,034
|$41,989
|Average
|$32,202
|$34,948
|$37,588
|Rough
|$28,422
|$30,862
|$33,186
Estimated values
2015 Tesla Model S 85 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,560
|$38,445
|$41,250
|Clean
|$33,785
|$36,533
|$39,196
|Average
|$30,235
|$32,709
|$35,087
|Rough
|$26,685
|$28,885
|$30,978
Estimated values
2015 Tesla Model S P85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,070
|$47,893
|$50,647
|Clean
|$42,821
|$45,511
|$48,125
|Average
|$38,322
|$40,747
|$43,080
|Rough
|$33,822
|$35,983
|$38,035
Estimated values
2015 Tesla Model S 70D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,529
|$37,693
|$40,763
|Clean
|$32,806
|$35,818
|$38,733
|Average
|$29,359
|$32,069
|$34,673
|Rough
|$25,912
|$28,319
|$30,612
Estimated values
2015 Tesla Model S 60 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,280
|$35,248
|$39,091
|Clean
|$29,719
|$33,495
|$37,144
|Average
|$26,597
|$29,989
|$33,250
|Rough
|$23,474
|$26,483
|$29,357