Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,225
|$1,520
|Clean
|$603
|$1,096
|$1,360
|Average
|$460
|$836
|$1,038
|Rough
|$316
|$576
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$806
|$1,394
|$1,710
|Clean
|$721
|$1,247
|$1,530
|Average
|$549
|$951
|$1,168
|Rough
|$378
|$655
|$806
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,062
|$1,342
|Clean
|$481
|$949
|$1,200
|Average
|$367
|$724
|$917
|Rough
|$252
|$499
|$633
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$496
|$1,046
|$1,342
|Clean
|$443
|$935
|$1,200
|Average
|$338
|$713
|$917
|Rough
|$232
|$492
|$633
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$655
|$1,150
|$1,417
|Clean
|$585
|$1,028
|$1,268
|Average
|$446
|$784
|$968
|Rough
|$307
|$541
|$668
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$449
|$1,031
|$1,342
|Clean
|$401
|$921
|$1,200
|Average
|$306
|$703
|$917
|Rough
|$210
|$484
|$633
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$568
|$1,072
|$1,342
|Clean
|$508
|$958
|$1,200
|Average
|$387
|$731
|$917
|Rough
|$266
|$504
|$633
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$523
|$1,056
|$1,342
|Clean
|$467
|$944
|$1,200
|Average
|$356
|$720
|$917
|Rough
|$245
|$496
|$633
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,045
|$1,342
|Clean
|$440
|$934
|$1,200
|Average
|$335
|$713
|$917
|Rough
|$231
|$491
|$633
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,145
|$1,423
|Clean
|$561
|$1,023
|$1,273
|Average
|$428
|$781
|$972
|Rough
|$294
|$538
|$671