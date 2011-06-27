Estimated values
2007 Saturn Aura Green Line 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,336
|$2,752
|$2,987
|Clean
|$2,114
|$2,495
|$2,707
|Average
|$1,671
|$1,980
|$2,148
|Rough
|$1,228
|$1,466
|$1,588
Estimated values
2007 Saturn Aura XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,473
|$2,899
|$3,139
|Clean
|$2,239
|$2,628
|$2,845
|Average
|$1,769
|$2,086
|$2,257
|Rough
|$1,300
|$1,544
|$1,669
Estimated values
2007 Saturn Aura XE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,230
|$2,640
|$2,870
|Clean
|$2,018
|$2,393
|$2,601
|Average
|$1,595
|$1,900
|$2,064
|Rough
|$1,172
|$1,406
|$1,526