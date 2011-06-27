  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Saturn Aura Green Line 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,336$2,752$2,987
Clean$2,114$2,495$2,707
Average$1,671$1,980$2,148
Rough$1,228$1,466$1,588
2007 Saturn Aura XR 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,473$2,899$3,139
Clean$2,239$2,628$2,845
Average$1,769$2,086$2,257
Rough$1,300$1,544$1,669
2007 Saturn Aura XE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,230$2,640$2,870
Clean$2,018$2,393$2,601
Average$1,595$1,900$2,064
Rough$1,172$1,406$1,526
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Saturn Aura on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Saturn Aura with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,018 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,393 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Saturn Aura. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Saturn Aura and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Saturn Aura ranges from $1,172 to $2,870, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Saturn Aura is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.