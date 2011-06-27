Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,130
|$50,503
|$52,197
|Clean
|$48,245
|$49,581
|$51,224
|Average
|$46,475
|$47,736
|$49,278
|Rough
|$44,705
|$45,891
|$47,332
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,543
|$42,253
|$44,357
|Clean
|$39,813
|$41,481
|$43,530
|Average
|$38,352
|$39,938
|$41,876
|Rough
|$36,892
|$38,394
|$40,222
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,899
|$46,429
|$48,315
|Clean
|$44,090
|$45,581
|$47,414
|Average
|$42,473
|$43,885
|$45,613
|Rough
|$40,855
|$42,189
|$43,811
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,424
|$35,423
|$36,656
|Clean
|$33,804
|$34,776
|$35,972
|Average
|$32,563
|$33,482
|$34,606
|Rough
|$31,323
|$32,188
|$33,239
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,921
|$35,610
|$36,463
|Clean
|$34,292
|$34,959
|$35,783
|Average
|$33,034
|$33,659
|$34,424
|Rough
|$31,776
|$32,358
|$33,065
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,004
|$42,030
|$44,522
|Clean
|$39,283
|$41,263
|$43,692
|Average
|$37,842
|$39,727
|$42,032
|Rough
|$36,401
|$38,192
|$40,372