Estimated values
2000 Subaru Forester S 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,651
|$3,211
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,373
|$2,881
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,816
|$2,220
|Rough
|$738
|$1,259
|$1,560
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Forester L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$2,108
|$2,585
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,886
|$2,319
|Average
|$804
|$1,443
|$1,788
|Rough
|$558
|$1,001
|$1,256