Estimated values
1995 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$2,391
|$2,973
|Clean
|$1,161
|$2,117
|$2,634
|Average
|$854
|$1,570
|$1,956
|Rough
|$546
|$1,022
|$1,278
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,581
|$3,151
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,286
|$2,792
|Average
|$993
|$1,695
|$2,073
|Rough
|$636
|$1,104
|$1,354
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,858
|$3,246
|$3,998
|Clean
|$1,641
|$2,875
|$3,542
|Average
|$1,207
|$2,131
|$2,630
|Rough
|$772
|$1,388
|$1,718
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,370
|$2,298
|$2,801
|Clean
|$1,210
|$2,035
|$2,482
|Average
|$890
|$1,509
|$1,843
|Rough
|$569
|$983
|$1,204
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,316
|$2,759
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,051
|$2,444
|Average
|$975
|$1,520
|$1,815
|Rough
|$624
|$990
|$1,186