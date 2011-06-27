  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(59)
2002 INFINITI QX4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, Infiniti warranty and service experience, excellent on-road manners, optional on-board entertainment system, available heated rear seats.
  • Rear seats could use more legroom, some interior parts and pieces aren't refined enough for an Infiniti, navigation system hard to operate.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable and luxurious truck. But so is the less expensive Pathfinder.

Vehicle overview

In years past, the QX4 hasn't been deemed worthy of the price premium it commanded over its mechanical and structural twin, the Nissan Pathfinder. Infiniti's main selling points for the Q were its exclusive All-Mode four-wheel-drive system and a few other exclusive features. Significant updates last year that added more standard and available content, along with a big boost in power, meant the decidedly car-like QX4 had finally dusted itself off and stepped up to the plate in relation to its direct competition.

The 2002 QX4 features a 3.5-liter 24-valve V6 that produces 240 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to a four-speed automatic that drives the rear or all wheels. Smooth and quiet, the V6 supplies surprisingly spirited around-town acceleration, but mid-range oomph for passing could be better. Handling is superbly rendered for an SUV, with an independent strut front and five-link coil beam rear axle suspension working through pavement-biased tires to create confidence-inspiring levels of road holding. Engine speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering proves quite responsive and stout unibody construction keeps chassis flex under control. Front disc/rear drum ABS brakes work with authority, and provide good pedal feel and modulation. Overall, the QX4 is satisfying to drive, with a sportier demeanor than most other SUVs.

The QX4 is available with either two-wheel or four-wheel drive. The All-Mode 4WD system, when set to "Auto," shifts power between the front and rear wheels depending on road surface conditions. It does this by monitoring power distribution and wheel slippage, ensuring that the tires have traction by shifting up to 50 percent of the power to the front wheels. If you opt for the Sport package, you'll get a rear limited-slip differential, which further increases traction.

This year, the QX4 features a variety of minor updates to an already luxurious interior. An optional navigation system, encumbered with teensy buttons to control functions, offers an exclusive "Birdview" display that we appreciated during a test drive. Also available is an entertainment system, which includes a video player and jacks for gaming systems and a fold-down LCD screen. Safety features that carry over from last year include front head and chest side-impact airbags and an active head restraint system that helps reduce whiplash in rear-end collisions.

A newly optional feature for the 2002 model year is Intelligent Cruise Control, a system shared with the Q45 flagship sedan. The system adjusts the vehicle's speed and distance to traffic in front of the car when the cruise control is operated and reacts to traffic speed changes far faster that a driver can, increasing the safety margin for the QX4 driver and passengers. This system combines laser sensors, throttle and brake actuators, keeping a constant distance between the QX4 and cars ahead.

The QX4 is a solid truck, and we can't find much to criticize. What detracts from its attractiveness is its doppelganger, the Pathfinder. A Pathfinder LE goes for thousands of dollars less. What'll the extra premium for the Infiniti get you? More equipment, of course, as well as intangibles such as a better warranty and mollycoddling customer service reps. And then there's the utter confidence and self-esteem that comes with owning a premium-brand vehicle. But when all is said and done, the notoriously tightfisted Edmunds.com bunch would stick with the Pathfinder LE, with its identical engine, underpinnings, similar option list and as nearly as opulent an interior.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, the QX4 receives a few interior enhancements including a refined audio system, a faster functioning in-dash CD changer and a newly optional wood-trim steering wheel with audio controls. It also gets an available Intelligent Cruise Control system, the same system found on the Q45. Rounding out the updates are optional chrome-plated 17-inch wheels and seven new exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 INFINITI QX4.

5(83%)
4(12%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the Q! By far best vehicle I (we) have owned
Mark,10/19/2015
4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
"Years ago I owned an 03 pathfinder that I loved. For the heck of it, I started to poke around looking at the Infiniti counter part (the Q) as I always thought they were really sharp looking. Ended up finding a low mileage 02, went to look at it, and it came home with me. That vintage pathfinder (01-04) was great (by far the best years they made), and the Q takes all that is great from the pathfinder, and steps it up a notch. First, mechanically, our Q (that we still own and is now 17 yrs old, 02 model built and sold in 01) has been nearly flawless mechanically...no, not just mechanically, overall. At 16 yrs old it was just in the need of some exhaust work (still all original) and shocks(despite no bouncing, clunking and tires still wear evenly). She still rides excellent, and not 1 leak. Other than 1 small item (minor fix to climate control as blower was staying on) it has needed nothing. Really, nothing...and this car is loaded with options, that all still work. Just routine maintenance (oil changes, tires, etc.). Body is still tight (other than the running board supports rusting out - comon on these, but not the end of the world, easy fix - just some tiny rust spots starting now and I don't store it in the garage, and it has been in IL and WI - snow/salt - it's whole life), interior shows little wear (no cracks in leather, etc), and it is still a joy to drive. Plenty of power (240hp V6 also gets decent gas mileage), and timeless looks (still sharper looking than many new models, and not a ton of them on the road). Besides the sharp exterior looks, I believe it still has one of the most attractive and best laid out cabins (the dash, controls, gauges, etc...logical, and premium without being gaudy). Bottom line, I'd by another one if I could find a low mileage example...as anything newer I've looked at in the last 6-7 yrs, isn't an upgrade. Pick one up if you can it, and don't let mileage scare you, the Nissan 3.5L motor is one best out there (have read some reviews of drivetrains that put it in top 5 engines ever mass produced based on reliability, power and efficiency)."
2002 Infinti QX4 Platinum Edition (Canadian Edition only)
danoqx,10/26/2012
This is without a dought the best vehicle I have ever owned, very reliable and super comfortable the engine is so smooth your not sure its even running. the only complaint is the gas mileage which everyone complains about with this engine however it is also very powerful so gas mileage is the tradeoff. I have 186,000 KMS now with no breakdowns except for changing the muffler and resonator. I have also owned a 2007 G35 and it also was a terrific vehicle but I found myself driving the QX4 most of the time so I sold the G35 to my son. I will continue to drive Infiniti or Nissan over other brands.
Very Well-Built, Super Reliable
faucj,06/10/2012
As the second owner of my QX4, I've put 82,000 miles on it, bringing it to a total of 150,000. The only money I've spent on repairs was for a rattling heat shield early on. Aside from that, drivetrain has been bulletproof - no surprise as the VQ35DE engine was included in Ward's 10 Best for 2002. No squeaks or rattles - exterior and interior have held up remarkably well. CD player glitchy. Feels like a tank, which has its pluses and minuses - solid, but a bit underpowered; great towing (body-on-frame construction), but pretty poor fuel economy. Four-wheel-drive system is a technological marvel - has gotten me up a 45-degree snow bank with no wheelspin. Amazing truck - luxurious and reliable.
EXCELLENT Vehicle!!
LRH574,01/26/2016
2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Being the second owner of this car for 7 years now, I really have no complaints. It has been one of the best vehicles I've ever owned.
See all 59 reviews of the 2002 INFINITI QX4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 INFINITI QX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover1 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 INFINITI QX4

Used 2002 INFINITI QX4 Overview

The Used 2002 INFINITI QX4 is offered in the following submodels: QX4 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

