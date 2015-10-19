Used 2002 INFINITI QX4 for Sale Near Me
8 listings
- 111,063 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,989
- 176,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 218,755 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,900
- 159,665 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 159,507 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,290
- 167,946 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 250,305 miles
$2,000
- 205,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,250
Mark,10/19/2015
4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
"Years ago I owned an 03 pathfinder that I loved. For the heck of it, I started to poke around looking at the Infiniti counter part (the Q) as I always thought they were really sharp looking. Ended up finding a low mileage 02, went to look at it, and it came home with me. That vintage pathfinder (01-04) was great (by far the best years they made), and the Q takes all that is great from the pathfinder, and steps it up a notch. First, mechanically, our Q (that we still own and is now 17 yrs old, 02 model built and sold in 01) has been nearly flawless mechanically...no, not just mechanically, overall. At 16 yrs old it was just in the need of some exhaust work (still all original) and shocks(despite no bouncing, clunking and tires still wear evenly). She still rides excellent, and not 1 leak. Other than 1 small item (minor fix to climate control as blower was staying on) it has needed nothing. Really, nothing...and this car is loaded with options, that all still work. Just routine maintenance (oil changes, tires, etc.). Body is still tight (other than the running board supports rusting out - comon on these, but not the end of the world, easy fix - just some tiny rust spots starting now and I don't store it in the garage, and it has been in IL and WI - snow/salt - it's whole life), interior shows little wear (no cracks in leather, etc), and it is still a joy to drive. Plenty of power (240hp V6 also gets decent gas mileage), and timeless looks (still sharper looking than many new models, and not a ton of them on the road). Besides the sharp exterior looks, I believe it still has one of the most attractive and best laid out cabins (the dash, controls, gauges, etc...logical, and premium without being gaudy). Bottom line, I'd by another one if I could find a low mileage example...as anything newer I've looked at in the last 6-7 yrs, isn't an upgrade. Pick one up if you can it, and don't let mileage scare you, the Nissan 3.5L motor is one best out there (have read some reviews of drivetrains that put it in top 5 engines ever mass produced based on reliability, power and efficiency)."
