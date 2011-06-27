  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX4
  4. Used 1997 INFINITI QX4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

1997 INFINITI QX4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great handling, comfortable interior, high standard equipment content.
  • Controversial looks. High price.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
INFINITI QX4 for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,128 - $1,982
Used QX4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

It was only a matter of time. Acura jumped on the luxury SUV bandwagon in early 1996, closely followed by Lexus. Land Rover sales have been shooting up steadily, and even Mercedes-Benz is close to production on its version of an off-road luxury vehicle. It's no surprise, then, that Nissan has decided to release a super-luxury version of its capable Pathfinder as an Infiniti.

Nissan took this same course when they decided to introduce a new entry-level sedan to the Infiniti lineup. Like the I30, which is mechanically identical to the Nissan Maxima, the QX4 has little under the skin to distinguish it from its down-market brethren. The QX4 is powered by the same 3.3-liter V6 found in the lowly Pathfinder XE, but in the Q it is teamed to a four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. Although we haven't yet driven the QX4, we are happy with how this powertrain has performed in the Pathfinder. The QX4 does have one item that stands out, however, and that is the Q's all-mode four-wheel drive which functions continuously without any input from the driver; a must for those who can't be bothered with locking hubs or shifting gears.

Most driver's won't care that the QX4 is so similar to the Pathfinder. For one thing, the Pathfinder rides on one of the best SUV chassis and suspension systems that we've ever experienced. Although most QX4 driver's won't venture for from civilization, it is nice to know that if they do they will be treated to a stable, sure-footed off-road experience. In addition, we must point out that the QX4's steering and on-road manners are unmatched by any other SUV on the market, even the vaunted Toyota 4Runner.

The other reason that drivers won't care about the QX4's mechanical similarities to the Pathfinder is because the QX4 doesn't look at all similar to the truck that it's based on. Dramatically different front and rear end styling render this SUV unique among a segment famous for look-alike products. Our staff has had mixed reviews about the QX4's styling, but none of us are would call it conventional. This may be good or bad, depending on the amount of attention that you like to draw to yourself, but at least you can rest assured that you won't see the freeways cluttered with them on your daily commute.

The QX4's interior is quite comfortable, with supportive seats, excellent ergonomics (for a truck), good visibility, and an easy step in. As befits a $36,000 vehicle, the materials are first-rate and the fit and finish is excellent. Additionally, Infiniti has made optioning the vehicle easy; there are only three non-standard equipment items to choose from the order sheet.

We haven't driven the QX4 yet, but we anticipate getting our hands on one soon. Stay tuned and keep your fingers crossed; hopefully we can have a full road test before camping season is upon us.

1997 Highlights

A version of Nissan's wonderful four-wheeler is introduced by Infiniti, aiming to compete with the Mercury Mountaineer, Acura SLX and Land Rover Discovery. Differences between the QX4 and the Pathfinder include the Q's full-time four-wheel-drive system, a more luxurious interior and some different sheet metal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 INFINITI QX4.

5(62%)
4(24%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Moms new 120,000 QX4
Jon Klingenfus,10/23/2010
My brother bought this SUV in 1995 and ran it up 40k and did a quick sale to me as a fixer upper for $1000, he was told from a shop that it would cost $12k to fix right. Nonsense!~!Well $1200 later she was purring and looking new, but you have to look at the estimates! They priced everything as infinity and tried to charge dealership cost plus shop markup! I shopped pathfinder on ebay and cut the bill. Then gave it to mom, she's in love with her qx4 and even had the stereo upgraded with a new stereo with back up camera and DVD has been flawless for another 60k miles and climbing. She says it isn't how old you are, its how your treated.
Terrific vehicle
egoettle,03/22/2008
Suspension is rough but not uncommon for vehicles that utilize 4wd. Fuel economy is great (I get 18 mph) and that is with a hole in the exhaust manifold. The power is fantastic. I live on a ranch in NW North Dakota where we have some pretty tough hills; the 4 WD of the QX4 really kicks, even when chasing horses, cows, straight up some pretty tough hills. I purchased it with 86K miles on it; it now has almost 150K miles and the engine's never been touched and doesn't "burn" oil.
Good SUV
djlarroc,09/25/2011
Had this vechicle for about 3 years/30k. It was reliable, and maintenance was not bad. Ride was a bit stiff, and MPG was terrible. About 14-15MPG. 3.3 V6 struggles badly to move this heavy SUV. But it was a nice luxury SUV, and in the snow, it was among the best. Great winter vehicle. Radio went out, starter, and some other minor things, but no big deal. My full size Tahoe gets better MPG and with a lot more power.
A True Classic
Derrick,07/15/2009
There is a reason the QX4 is a very high demand SUV. I have joyfully driven this vehicle for over 150k miles. It purrs like a kitten and is as dependable as the day is long. The QX4 is the best vehicle I have ever owned and it pains me to part with it. However my new purchase is also an Infinity SUV. The QX4 is an expert handler on snow and ice and superb craftsmanship is still evident 150k miles later. It is a tad bit underpowered for mountain driving and the gas mileage is below average. However even today the vehicle turns heads and is an absolute joy to drive. It is too bad Infiniti discontinued the QX4 as I would certainly have bought another one. Viva QX4!! I will miss my trusty friend.
See all 21 reviews of the 1997 INFINITI QX4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1997 INFINITI QX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1997 INFINITI QX4

Used 1997 INFINITI QX4 Overview

The Used 1997 INFINITI QX4 is offered in the following submodels: QX4 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 INFINITI QX4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 INFINITI QX4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 INFINITI QX4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 INFINITI QX4.

Can't find a used 1997 INFINITI QX4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,475.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,222.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX4 for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,294.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,844.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 INFINITI QX4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI QX4 lease specials

Related Used 1997 INFINITI QX4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles