Consumer Rating
(51)
2001 INFINITI QX4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, advanced four-wheel-drive system, Infiniti warranty and service experience, excellent on-road manners, optional on-board entertainment system, available heated rear seats.
  • Lacks sufficient tires for hairy off-roading situations, rear seats could use more legroom, some interior parts and pieces aren't refined enough for an Infiniti, navigation system hard to navigate with teensy-tiny control buttons, most of what makes the QX4 worthwhile is optional on a Nissan Pathfinder.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable and luxurious truck. But so is the less expensive Pathfinder.

Vehicle overview

In years past, the QX4 hasn't been deemed worthy of the price premium it commanded over its mechanical and structural twin, the Nissan Pathfinder. Infiniti's main selling points for the Q were its exclusive All-Mode four-wheel-drive system and a few exclusive features. Despite significant updates for 2001 that add more standard and available content, along with a big boost in power, the decidedly car-like QX4 has finally dusted itself off and stepped up to the plate in relation to its direct competition. But since most of these new items can be had on the Pathfinder, along with the Q's trick 4WD system, this Infiniti still suffers an identity crisis.

Like its Nissan kinsman, the 2001 QX4 receives a new engine based on the Maxima's award-winning powerplant. This powerful 3.5-liter, 24-valve V6 produces 240 horsepower and 265 foot-pounds of torque, and is mated to a four-speed automatic that drives the rear or all wheels. Smooth and quiet, the V6 supplies surprisingly spirited around-town acceleration, but mid-range oomph for passing could be better. Handling is superbly rendered for an SUV, with an independent strut front and five-link coil beam rear axle suspension working through pavement-biased tires to create confidence-inspiring levels of road holding. Engine-speed sensitive rack-and-pinion steering proves quite responsive and stout unibody (Monoframe, in Infiniti parlance) construction keeps chassis flex under control. Front disc/rear drum ABS brakes work with authority, and provide good pedal feel and modulation. Overall, the QX4, especially with the new motor, is satisfying to drive, with a sportier demeanor than most other SUVs.

QX4 boasts an automatic 4WD system that offers drivers the security of having maximum traction with the simple twist of a control knob. Called All-Mode 4WD, the system, when set to "Auto," shifts power between the front and rear wheels depending on road surface conditions. It does this by monitoring power distribution and wheel slippage, ensuring that the tires have traction by shifting up to 50 percent of the power to the front wheels. If you opt for the sport package you'll get a rear limited-slip differential, which further increases traction. All-Mode offers further selections, including 2WD, 4WD-Hi, and 4WD-Lo.

This year, QX4 is newly available in a lower-priced 2WD model, which saves buyers $1,400. Other changes for 2001 include revised exterior styling with sharp new alloy wheels (16-inch standard, 17-inch part of the optional premium package), and an updated interior that features color-coordinated bird's eye maple wood-tone trim and the signature Infiniti analog clock on the dashboard. An optional navigation system, encumbered with teensy buttons to control functions, offers an exclusive "Birdview" display that we appreciated during a test drive. Also available is the Infiniti Mobile Entertainment Center, which includes a video player and jacks for gaming systems, all viewed on a fold-down LCD screen. Safety features that carry over from last year include front head and chest side-impact airbags and a new active head restraint system that helps reduce whiplash in rear-end collisions.

Despite the upgrades for 2001, the QX4 amounts to little more than just a flashy Nissan Pathfinder LE. Though not distanced from its progenitor as much as it ought to be, the QX4 does appeal to those who want all the doodads as well as a premium warranty and superior dealer service. The Q's real test will now be how well it can compete with the Acura MDX, Audi allroad quattro, BMW X5 3.0i and the improved Lexus RX 300, not to mention true off-roaders like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited and Land Rover Discovery Series II. Easily cresting $40,000 fully loaded, the much-improved but still mid-pack QX4 is good, but is it good enough?

2001 Highlights

For 2001, the QX4 gets a substantial power boost from a brand-new V6 engine. Cosmetic updates include the addition of standard xenon high-intensity headlights, revised exterior styling, new alloy wheels and a more upscale interior. A navigation system is available, as is an onboard entertainment system. A less costly 2WD model is offered for the first time, and Infiniti's signature analog clock has been added to the dash, along with electrofluorescent gauge illumination.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 INFINITI QX4.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought new in 2000, still driving it in 2012..no issues, very reliable
moniqx4,03/29/2012
I bought this car new in June of 2000. I owned a 1998 Qx4 which lacked power so the added 70 horsepower was a much needed improvement. I expected to keep it 10 years, but it at 12 years (155k miles ) and it hasnt given me a reason to get rid of it. I've kept the scheduled maintenance up on it, and the only thing I've had to do outside of that, was replace items that would normally need replacing, like brakes, shocks, etc. I got my money's worth on it. Pros: Very reliable. Does good with towing, towed 4 sportsbikes from AZ to Cali and up and down hills didnt notice any drag. Aged well for the most part, still quiet, still comfortable, nothing leaking. Cons: Not the fastest SUV out there
Simply admirable.
jubal82,12/02/2013
Pros: The reliability of Infiniti. (engine/transmission never let you down) The classic design. (never get tired of the look) The quiet city cruiser. (car-like luxury-smoothness) The able muscle on demand. (whenever necessary @240hp) The attractive interior. (quality leather all around) The choice engineering. (switchable Auto-2wd-4H-4L system) The convenient features. (4 seat heaters/2 auto seat adjustment) Cons: The gas guzzler. (15-17mpg) The tiny legroom in the back. (not easy to get in/out as well) The rust issues underneath/fender areas. (questionable building quality?) I live in a rural area where it's 60%highway and 40% off-road driving.
2001 QX4 in Canada - still going strong 2013
ay9i,09/11/2013
170,000 kms and the only repairs have been engine coils at 150,000 ($900.) emissions sensor (2 @ $150 each) and air mass sensor ($300). The machine is excellent to drive in all conditions. The 4x4 system works very competently in snow and mud. The vehicle is well appointed, powerful, quiet and smooth. Extremely reliable. Poor fuel economy & premium fuel Cramped back seat (legroom) Poor rust resistance ***** Anyone considering one MUST insist a shop remove the plastic covers over (esp. rear) wheels. EASY. A perfect looking vehicle can have BAD rust issues behind these Must spray inner front fenders and under front of hood. These areas rust from behind & will ruin vehicle
Unibody Rust
darwinpost,08/27/2011
Right side unibody rusted out - the engine and front differential are connected to the frame which cannot effectively be repaired. Extreme safety hazard. If the unibody could be repaired, it would be temporary and pose a safety hazard for the next buyer and potential liability for the seller. Infiniti refuses to assume responsibility. Infiniti has repaired the driver's side strut tower housing, but does not acknowledge sever unibody rust. Dealer indicates other owners have same problem.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
