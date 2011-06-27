  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX4
  4. Used 2000 INFINITI QX4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2000 INFINITI QX4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Advanced four-wheel-drive system, Infiniti warranty and dealer treatment.
  • Weak V6 engine, price premium (compared to Pathfinder) is unjustified.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
INFINITI QX4 for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,689 - $2,946
Used QX4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Underpowered and overpriced. The less expensive Nissan Pathfinder is our choice.

Vehicle overview

In 1997, Infiniti released a luxury sport-utility vehicle based on the then-new Nissan Pathfinder. With little to differentiate the QX4 from the Pathfinder, other than a $10,000 price increase and a fancy-shmancy four-wheel-drive system, many critics unleashed a torrent of criticism at the vehicle. The problem was not that people disliked the mechanics, driveability or appearance of this truck; they just couldn't get around the fact that the QX4 offered little, other than full-time 4WD and an impressive Infiniti warranty, to distinguish itself from the already-capable Pathfinder.

The critics might have cried foul, but the buying public seemed not to notice. The QX4 has been a strong seller for Infiniti, outpacing the optimistic projections that Infiniti had for this sport-ute. In its first year out, the QX4 received an award from J.D. Power and Associates in their initial quality study, ranking the QX4 the best compact sport-utility vehicle. Seems that those who did buy this truck were pretty darned happy with the purchase.

So what is it that people like about the QX4? Well, there is the full-time 4WD system that offers drivers the security of having maximum traction without having to change gear levers or control knobs. Called All-Mode 4WD, the system employs a wet multiplate clutch in the center differential that shifts power between the front and rear wheels depending on road surface conditions. It does this by monitoring power distribution and wheel slippage via electronic sensors in the front and rear differentials, a throttle position sensor, and a transfer unit sensor in the antilock braking system. The unit ensures that the tires have traction by shifting up to 50 percent of the power to the front wheels if the rear wheels start to slip.

Last year, Infiniti added side airbags with head protection, UV cut glass, new halogen headlights with a multiparabola reflector, black rear privacy glass (which replaced the previous bronze), automatic cut-off headlights, an Infiniti Immobilizer System, five new paint colors and the company retained the accessory power for the sunroof and windows. This year, only the emissions system has been improved.

Despite these upgrades, the similarities between the QX4 and the Pathfinder keep us from highly recommending the Infiniti, especially with a more powerful version of both the QX4 and the Pathfinder due to arrive soon. The QX4's price premium offers a better warranty and dealer experience, but for our money we'd stick with the Nissan.

2000 Highlights

Infiniti's luxury SUV gets minor improvements to its emissions system but is otherwise a carryover from the 1999 model year. A more powerful QX4 will be available soon as a 2001 model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 INFINITI QX4.

5(58%)
4(42%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

None Better
New England Driver,10/06/2005
This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Bought used at 47K miles and now have 90K. Didn't know warranty went to 70K but never needed. Traded in a 2002 Odyssey for this QX4 and had a volvo wagon before that. No comparison. This truck is great on the highway, safe in the snow and good offroad (think skid plates and real 4wd). The important difference from the Pathfinder is the Nissan Skyline transmission and extras. Real gas milage is consistent 19MPG. Good trailer towing capacity.
This is the Most Enjoyable SUV to Have
Baloo588,10/24/2003
I have to honestly tell you, that I really Love my QX4 and it is very very dependable with no repairs so far and it so sturdy on the highways. I love to drive this SUV on the highways since the seats are comfortable and the car rides very smooth and is very easy to handle. The styling is unmistakably luxiurious as it was the first luxury suv and the build quality is fanastic. I highly recommend people to buy these QX4s as well as the all new Infiniti FX35, because these SUV have a great reliablity, fun-factors, styling, and a decent price for what they offer.
Great Car but too slow
Rollin0nJdubbs,03/04/2003
My first car. I love it but I'm always lagging behind all my friends. Interior is very comfortable and upscale. Been in my family for three plus years and NEVER had to be taken in for service other than scheduled checks. Power was increased significantly for the 2001 model which is a pain. If it were faster it would be up there with the x5 in my book. Look forward to replacing it with G35 coupe or Fx35 (Qx4's replacement). Very reliable.
Very Capable SUV
Nate,11/03/2005
I have owned this vehicle for 3 years. It is great to drive, has loads of cargo space, is luxioursly comfortable inside and has a dynamite Bose system. It is well insulated from road noise, drives crisply and rides well. If you can find a clean one, go for it. It has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a luxury SUV. I was looking for a 4Runner but found this sitting next to it. Wasn't that impressed with the Toyota, but fell in love with the QX4. It only had 7500 miles on it. Now has 35k.
See all 12 reviews of the 2000 INFINITI QX4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 INFINITI QX4

Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 Overview

The Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 is offered in the following submodels: QX4 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 INFINITI QX4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 INFINITI QX4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 INFINITI QX4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 INFINITI QX4.

Can't find a used 2000 INFINITI QX4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX4 for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,664.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,988.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX4 for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,885.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,967.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 INFINITI QX4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI QX4 lease specials

Related Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles