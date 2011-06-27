Used 2002 INFINITI QX4 Consumer Reviews
Love the Q! By far best vehicle I (we) have owned
"Years ago I owned an 03 pathfinder that I loved. For the heck of it, I started to poke around looking at the Infiniti counter part (the Q) as I always thought they were really sharp looking. Ended up finding a low mileage 02, went to look at it, and it came home with me. That vintage pathfinder (01-04) was great (by far the best years they made), and the Q takes all that is great from the pathfinder, and steps it up a notch. First, mechanically, our Q (that we still own and is now 17 yrs old, 02 model built and sold in 01) has been nearly flawless mechanically...no, not just mechanically, overall. At 16 yrs old it was just in the need of some exhaust work (still all original) and shocks(despite no bouncing, clunking and tires still wear evenly). She still rides excellent, and not 1 leak. Other than 1 small item (minor fix to climate control as blower was staying on) it has needed nothing. Really, nothing...and this car is loaded with options, that all still work. Just routine maintenance (oil changes, tires, etc.). Body is still tight (other than the running board supports rusting out - comon on these, but not the end of the world, easy fix - just some tiny rust spots starting now and I don't store it in the garage, and it has been in IL and WI - snow/salt - it's whole life), interior shows little wear (no cracks in leather, etc), and it is still a joy to drive. Plenty of power (240hp V6 also gets decent gas mileage), and timeless looks (still sharper looking than many new models, and not a ton of them on the road). Besides the sharp exterior looks, I believe it still has one of the most attractive and best laid out cabins (the dash, controls, gauges, etc...logical, and premium without being gaudy). Bottom line, I'd by another one if I could find a low mileage example...as anything newer I've looked at in the last 6-7 yrs, isn't an upgrade. Pick one up if you can it, and don't let mileage scare you, the Nissan 3.5L motor is one best out there (have read some reviews of drivetrains that put it in top 5 engines ever mass produced based on reliability, power and efficiency)."
2002 Infinti QX4 Platinum Edition (Canadian Edition only)
This is without a dought the best vehicle I have ever owned, very reliable and super comfortable the engine is so smooth your not sure its even running. the only complaint is the gas mileage which everyone complains about with this engine however it is also very powerful so gas mileage is the tradeoff. I have 186,000 KMS now with no breakdowns except for changing the muffler and resonator. I have also owned a 2007 G35 and it also was a terrific vehicle but I found myself driving the QX4 most of the time so I sold the G35 to my son. I will continue to drive Infiniti or Nissan over other brands.
Very Well-Built, Super Reliable
As the second owner of my QX4, I've put 82,000 miles on it, bringing it to a total of 150,000. The only money I've spent on repairs was for a rattling heat shield early on. Aside from that, drivetrain has been bulletproof - no surprise as the VQ35DE engine was included in Ward's 10 Best for 2002. No squeaks or rattles - exterior and interior have held up remarkably well. CD player glitchy. Feels like a tank, which has its pluses and minuses - solid, but a bit underpowered; great towing (body-on-frame construction), but pretty poor fuel economy. Four-wheel-drive system is a technological marvel - has gotten me up a 45-degree snow bank with no wheelspin. Amazing truck - luxurious and reliable.
EXCELLENT Vehicle!!
Being the second owner of this car for 7 years now, I really have no complaints. It has been one of the best vehicles I've ever owned.
A Great Value
Reliable and true to its top of the line Infiniti name. It gives me what I ask for when I ask for it, no hesitation. Whether stopping on a dime in the rain or accelerating on the expressway on-ramp, I feel confident that I will get good results and after driving my QX-4 for over a year, I've never been disappointed! I plan to stay with the Infiniti family for a long time.
