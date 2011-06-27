  1. Home
1999 INFINITI QX4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Built on confident Pathfinder platform. Unique full-time four-wheel drive system.
  • Little to distinguish this truck from the Pathfinder LE.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In 1997, Infiniti released a luxury sport-utility vehicle based on the then-new Nissan Pathfinder. With little to differentiate the QX4 from the Pathfinder, other than a $10,000 price increase and a fancy-shmancy four-wheel drive system, many critics unleashed a torrent of criticism at the vehicle.

The problem was not that people disliked the mechanics, driving style or appearance of this truck; they couldn't get around the fact that the QX4 offered little, other than full-time four-wheel drive and an impressive Infiniti warranty, to distinguish itself from the already-capable Pathfinder.

The critics might have cried foul, but the buying public seemed not to notice. The QX4 has been a strong seller for Infiniti, outpacing the optimistic projections that Infiniti had for this sport-ute. Its first year out, the QX4 received an award from J.D. Power and Associates in their initial quality study, ranking the QX4 the best compact sport utility vehicle. Seems that those who did buy this truck were pretty darn happy with the purchase.

So what is it that people like about the QX4? Well, there is the full-time four-wheel drive system that offers drivers the security of having maximum traction without having to change gear levers or control knobs. Called All-Mode 4WD, the system employs a wet multi-plate clutch in the center differential that shifts power between the front and rear wheels depending on road surface conditions. It does this by monitoring power distribution and wheel slippage via electronic sensors in the front and rear differentials, a throttle position sensor, and a transfer unit sensor in the antilock braking system. The unit works by making sure that the tires have traction by shifting up to 50 percent of the power to the front wheels if the rear wheels start to slip. All-Mode 4WD can also be locked into four-wheel drive by switching a dashboard-mounted dial to LOCK and selecting 4HI or 4LO with the floor-mounted transfer case shifter. There is even a 2WD mode for travelling on dry roads. Despite all these choices, Infiniti recommends leaving the transfer case selector switch turned to AUTO for most driving conditions. They're probably right, the truck can make driving decision faster than mostmotorists do.

Another difference between the QX4 and the Pathfinder is the relative appearance of the two trucks. The QX4 has a monotone paint scheme, as well as unique grille, headlights, fog lamps, bumper caps, and rear-end styling. The effect is not dissimilar to the look of the Ford Explorer Limited, meaning that some on our staff hate it while others find it attractive.

The final difference between the Pathfinder and QX4 is the treatment that the dealer is likely to give you when you attempt to buy one. Nissan dealers are like all car dealers; some are good, some are bad. Infiniti dealers, however, uniformly display style, grace and respect for their customers. For some, this alone is worth the extra money.

The similarities between the QX4 and the Pathfinder keep us from recommending the Infiniti. Same basic shape. Same asthmatic 168-horsepower engine. Same interior materials. Is a great four-wheel drive system and decent treatment at the dealership worth the price of admission to the Infiniti club? Nah. Give us the Pathfinder SE, the extra 10K, and send us to Hawaii for a vacation.

1999 Highlights

Infiniti's luxury sport-ute enters its third year with no major changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 INFINITI QX4.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The truck that can't be killed.
jaggi,05/30/2011
I got a Qx4 when I started school, it had 280,000 km on at at that time. Well, I drove it for three years without doing *any* maintenance at all except wiper blades. It was at 320 then, and I had to get the front brakes done. While I was there the mechanic said I should get the timing belt done too, he said they are supposed to be done every 100k and this one had never been replaced. I finished school and told myself I would drive it until it died and then buy a new car. Three years went by and it never died. I had to replace one oxygen sensor and they fiddled with a wire once because of a nock sensor. I sold it 2 weeks ago at 367k (kilometers) and I can't believe how it held its value!
I love this SUV, hate to give it up!!!!
charorleans,02/24/2012
This SUV is amazing it!!! I purchased this SUV in 2005 at the time it had 104k miles on it I'm still driving this SUV with 322k miles on it and counting! It has survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005, a wreck in 2007 and I've never replaced the timing belt as of yet! I regular have my oil change, yearly maintenance and I replace one oxygen sensor. Its leaking oil at this point but I've traveled back and forth in this SUV from New Orleans<La. to Dallas, TX for over 6 years now! I hate to give it up but I will eventually it's not idling correctly anymore. I'm impressed you were able to sell it with those miles on it. I am skeptical anyone would want to purchase it with the miles and minor issues it has but kudos to you! I'm looking into purchasing a BMW X 5 or Benz ML350 which seems to have bad reviews but I want to buy the vehicle I desire opposed to one that's economical I know it sounds crazy but I want to live it up and not settle... The SUV that CAN NOT be killed!!!!
One of the best cars I have owned
egghead,09/14/2009
I have a second home in Mammoth Lakes CA average 330 inches of snow a year. It is 320 miles from LAX. I have owned this car for 11 years and have 128000 miles. Just change the fluids and belts at 95000 and its runs better than it did when it was new. Started using Amsoil and now get 19mpg on the highway. Car should go 300,000 easily if maintained. Best snow car ever!!!
One of Japans Finest 4x4's
NissanFan84,05/03/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (1999.5)
Pros: Refinement, Reliability/Durability, Build Quality, Smooth on road, Very Capable off road (All Mode 4x4), Strong HVAC, Everything still works after 18 years & many miles, VG33 Engine is refined & smooth Cons: Fuel Economy, headlight performance, Could use more power, VG33 engine gets loud when revved I sold mine with over 220k miles still running with no issues but some rust. I'd highly recommend owning ifn you need cheap reliable transportation.
See all 34 reviews of the 1999 INFINITI QX4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1999 INFINITI QX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
