Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 218,755 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,900
- 159,665 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 159,507 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,290
- 205,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,250
- 250,305 miles
$2,000
- 111,063 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,989
- 176,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 167,946 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX4 searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX4
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX4
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.612 Reviews
New England Driver,10/06/2005
This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Bought used at 47K miles and now have 90K. Didn't know warranty went to 70K but never needed. Traded in a 2002 Odyssey for this QX4 and had a volvo wagon before that. No comparison. This truck is great on the highway, safe in the snow and good offroad (think skid plates and real 4wd). The important difference from the Pathfinder is the Nissan Skyline transmission and extras. Real gas milage is consistent 19MPG. Good trailer towing capacity.
