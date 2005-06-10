Used 2000 INFINITI QX4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Black
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    218,755 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    159,665 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Silver
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    159,507 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,290

    Details
  • 1999 INFINITI QX4 Base (1999.5)
    used

    1999 INFINITI QX4 Base (1999.5)

    205,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Light Brown
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    250,305 miles

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2002 INFINITI QX4 in Black
    used

    2002 INFINITI QX4

    111,063 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,989

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI QX4 in Silver
    used

    2003 INFINITI QX4

    176,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI QX4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 INFINITI QX4

    167,946 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX4 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX4

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.612 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (42%)
None Better
New England Driver,10/06/2005
This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Bought used at 47K miles and now have 90K. Didn't know warranty went to 70K but never needed. Traded in a 2002 Odyssey for this QX4 and had a volvo wagon before that. No comparison. This truck is great on the highway, safe in the snow and good offroad (think skid plates and real 4wd). The important difference from the Pathfinder is the Nissan Skyline transmission and extras. Real gas milage is consistent 19MPG. Good trailer towing capacity.
