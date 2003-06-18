Used 2003 INFINITI QX4
- Powerful V6 engine, Infiniti warranty and service experience, excellent on-road manners, low base price.
Amazing first car to have. Parents bought it for me, I'm just 16 and it is an awesome first car. For being a used car, it is a pretty nice car for a teenager. Car is easy to drive, very mobile, and just the perfect amount of space in the driver's seat and it's easy to see all around you. Car is fast once you get going. It is probably the most comfortable car to drive. The sound system is incredible. It could be better with more bass but its good. I love the luxury package of the car with wood grain everywhere.
For several months I dreamed of owning one of these vehicles and finally the day came that I got up and got in. I love my QX4. The interior is beautiful and the ride is like no other. Being that it is the last model year of course I got a great deal, but if you are seriously looking for a mid-size SUV this is it. Think Long Term!
This is a very good looking sturdy SUV and a great second hand buy. It is basically a luxury Nissan Pathfinder, with an auto (AWD) mode, although the AWD mode is not that effective. Compared to a Lexus or Acura, the suspension is stiffer and cabin noise is higher. My biggest regret with this vehicle (which I should have checked when I bought) : The rear seating is very uncomfortable, there is hardly any headroom and sits very high. If you plan on using a car seat DO NOT BUY buy this SUV. The passenger door entry is narrow and the seats being high, moving a toddler in and out of the car seat is not a pleasant affair.
I've driven this SUV for almost 2 years and am very satisified with the entire experience, except the gas mileage. I'm getting 14.5 mpg in town and am usually the only occupant of the car. Bummer. I upgraded from the I30 to this car and I love being up higher than most oncoming headlights.
Features & Specs
|4WD 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|2 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
FAQ
The least-expensive 2003 INFINITI QX4 is the 2003 INFINITI QX4 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,750.
Other versions include:
- 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $36,150
- Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $34,750
What are the different models of INFINITI QX4?
Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 Overview
The Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 is offered in the following submodels: QX4 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 INFINITI QX4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 QX4 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 QX4.
