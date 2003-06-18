  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX4

Used 2003 INFINITI QX4

2002 INFINITI QX4 4dr SUV Exterior
2002 INFINITI QX4 4dr SUV Exterior
2003 INFINITI QX4 4dr SUV Tail Light Badge
2003 INFINITI QX4 Base 4dr SUV in Millenium Jade/Silver Sage
2003 INFINITI QX4 Base 4dr SUV in Midnight Blue
+37
(50)

Used 2003 INFINITI QX4

MSRP$34,750
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Powerful V6 engine, Infiniti warranty and service experience, excellent on-road manners, low base price.

A capable and luxurious truck. But so is its less expensive Nissan Pathfinder cousin.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, QX4 receives packaging enhancements, including the addition of previously optional Premium Package as standard equipment. This includes 17-inch wheels and tires, a leather and genuine wood steering wheel, driver seat memory and steering wheel-mounted audio control switches.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all QX4 lease offers
2003 INFINITI QX4 price drops
Shop used 2003 from $4,500

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 INFINITI QX4.

5 star reviews: 94%
4 star reviews: 6%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 50 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • interior
  • driving experience
  • value
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • off-roading
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • sound system
  • safety
  • towing
  • dashboard
  • doors
  • spaciousness
  • climate control
  • transmission
  • seats
  • warranty
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Awesome car
cash money,

Amazing first car to have. Parents bought it for me, I'm just 16 and it is an awesome first car. For being a used car, it is a pretty nice car for a teenager. Car is easy to drive, very mobile, and just the perfect amount of space in the driver's seat and it's easy to see all around you. Car is fast once you get going. It is probably the most comfortable car to drive. The sound system is incredible. It could be better with more bass but its good. I love the luxury package of the car with wood grain everywhere.

4.875 out of 5 stars, The Diary of a True QX4 Fan.
E Double E,

For several months I dreamed of owning one of these vehicles and finally the day came that I got up and got in. I love my QX4. The interior is beautiful and the ride is like no other. Being that it is the last model year of course I got a great deal, but if you are seriously looking for a mid-size SUV this is it. Think Long Term!

3.625 out of 5 stars, Great SUV for two
rohitra,

This is a very good looking sturdy SUV and a great second hand buy. It is basically a luxury Nissan Pathfinder, with an auto (AWD) mode, although the AWD mode is not that effective. Compared to a Lexus or Acura, the suspension is stiffer and cabin noise is higher. My biggest regret with this vehicle (which I should have checked when I bought) : The rear seating is very uncomfortable, there is hardly any headroom and sits very high. If you plan on using a car seat DO NOT BUY buy this SUV. The passenger door entry is narrow and the seats being high, moving a toddler in and out of the car seat is not a pleasant affair.

3.875 out of 5 stars, Great luxury SUV
kwc,

I've driven this SUV for almost 2 years and am very satisified with the entire experience, except the gas mileage. I'm getting 14.5 mpg in town and am usually the only occupant of the car. Bummer. I upgraded from the I30 to this car and I love being up higher than most oncoming headlights.

Write a review

See all 50 reviews

Used Years for INFINITI QX4
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997

Features & Specs

4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
4WD 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover2 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
INFINITI QX4 for sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997

FAQ

Is the INFINITI QX4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 QX4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI QX4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the QX4 gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 16 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the QX4 has 38 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI QX4. Learn more

Is the INFINITI QX4 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI QX4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the QX4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the QX4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2003 INFINITI QX4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2003 INFINITI QX4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2003 QX4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2003 INFINITI QX4?

The least-expensive 2003 INFINITI QX4 is the 2003 INFINITI QX4 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,750.

Other versions include:

  • 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $36,150
  • Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $34,750
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI QX4?

If you're interested in the INFINITI QX4, the next question is, which QX4 model is right for you? QX4 variants include 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of QX4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2003 INFINITI QX4

Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 Overview

The Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 is offered in the following submodels: QX4 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2003 INFINITI QX4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 INFINITI QX4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 QX4 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 QX4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 INFINITI QX4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 QX4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2003 INFINITI QX4?

Which 2003 INFINITI QX4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 INFINITI QX4 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2003 QX4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 175649 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 INFINITI QX4.

Can't find a new 2003 INFINITI QX4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new INFINITI QX4 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,335.

Find a new INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,491.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 INFINITI QX4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials

Related Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider