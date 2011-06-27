Used 1999 INFINITI QX4 Consumer Reviews

The truck that can't be killed. jaggi , 05/30/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I got a Qx4 when I started school, it had 280,000 km on at at that time. Well, I drove it for three years without doing *any* maintenance at all except wiper blades. It was at 320 then, and I had to get the front brakes done. While I was there the mechanic said I should get the timing belt done too, he said they are supposed to be done every 100k and this one had never been replaced. I finished school and told myself I would drive it until it died and then buy a new car. Three years went by and it never died. I had to replace one oxygen sensor and they fiddled with a wire once because of a nock sensor. I sold it 2 weeks ago at 367k (kilometers) and I can't believe how it held its value! Report Abuse

I love this SUV, hate to give it up!!!! charorleans , 02/24/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This SUV is amazing it!!! I purchased this SUV in 2005 at the time it had 104k miles on it I'm still driving this SUV with 322k miles on it and counting! It has survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005, a wreck in 2007 and I've never replaced the timing belt as of yet! I regular have my oil change, yearly maintenance and I replace one oxygen sensor. Its leaking oil at this point but I've traveled back and forth in this SUV from New Orleans<La. to Dallas, TX for over 6 years now! I hate to give it up but I will eventually it's not idling correctly anymore. I'm impressed you were able to sell it with those miles on it. I am skeptical anyone would want to purchase it with the miles and minor issues it has but kudos to you! I'm looking into purchasing a BMW X 5 or Benz ML350 which seems to have bad reviews but I want to buy the vehicle I desire opposed to one that's economical I know it sounds crazy but I want to live it up and not settle... The SUV that CAN NOT be killed!!!! Report Abuse

One of the best cars I have owned egghead , 09/14/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have a second home in Mammoth Lakes CA average 330 inches of snow a year. It is 320 miles from LAX. I have owned this car for 11 years and have 128000 miles. Just change the fluids and belts at 95000 and its runs better than it did when it was new. Started using Amsoil and now get 19mpg on the highway. Car should go 300,000 easily if maintained. Best snow car ever!!! Report Abuse

One of Japans Finest 4x4's NissanFan84 , 05/03/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (1999.5) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Pros: Refinement, Reliability/Durability, Build Quality, Smooth on road, Very Capable off road (All Mode 4x4), Strong HVAC, Everything still works after 18 years & many miles, VG33 Engine is refined & smooth Cons: Fuel Economy, headlight performance, Could use more power, VG33 engine gets loud when revved I sold mine with over 220k miles still running with no issues but some rust. I'd highly recommend owning ifn you need cheap reliable transportation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse