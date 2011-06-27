Estimated values
1999 INFINITI QX4 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,318
|$2,169
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,201
|$1,977
|$2,374
|Average
|$967
|$1,591
|$1,929
|Rough
|$732
|$1,206
|$1,483
