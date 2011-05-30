Used 1999 INFINITI QX4 for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 205,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,250
- 218,755 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,900
- 159,665 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 159,507 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,290
- 250,305 miles
$2,000
- 111,063 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,989
- 176,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 167,946 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX4 searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX4
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX4
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.534 Reviews
Report abuse
jaggi,05/30/2011
I got a Qx4 when I started school, it had 280,000 km on at at that time. Well, I drove it for three years without doing *any* maintenance at all except wiper blades. It was at 320 then, and I had to get the front brakes done. While I was there the mechanic said I should get the timing belt done too, he said they are supposed to be done every 100k and this one had never been replaced. I finished school and told myself I would drive it until it died and then buy a new car. Three years went by and it never died. I had to replace one oxygen sensor and they fiddled with a wire once because of a nock sensor. I sold it 2 weeks ago at 367k (kilometers) and I can't believe how it held its value!