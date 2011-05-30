Used 1999 INFINITI QX4 for Sale Near Me

8 listings
QX4 Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 INFINITI QX4 Base (1999.5)
    used

    1999 INFINITI QX4 Base (1999.5)

    205,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Black
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    218,755 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    159,665 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Silver
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    159,507 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,290

    Details
  • 2001 INFINITI QX4 in Light Brown
    used

    2001 INFINITI QX4

    250,305 miles

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2002 INFINITI QX4 in Black
    used

    2002 INFINITI QX4

    111,063 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,989

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI QX4 in Silver
    used

    2003 INFINITI QX4

    176,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI QX4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 INFINITI QX4

    167,946 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.534 Reviews
The truck that can't be killed.
jaggi,05/30/2011
I got a Qx4 when I started school, it had 280,000 km on at at that time. Well, I drove it for three years without doing *any* maintenance at all except wiper blades. It was at 320 then, and I had to get the front brakes done. While I was there the mechanic said I should get the timing belt done too, he said they are supposed to be done every 100k and this one had never been replaced. I finished school and told myself I would drive it until it died and then buy a new car. Three years went by and it never died. I had to replace one oxygen sensor and they fiddled with a wire once because of a nock sensor. I sold it 2 weeks ago at 367k (kilometers) and I can't believe how it held its value!
