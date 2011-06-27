  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX4
  4. Used 1999 INFINITI QX4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 INFINITI QX4 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 QX4
Overview
See QX4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sagebrush Olive Metallic
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Bordeaux Pearl
  • Tuscan Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black Obsidian Solid
  • Arctic Green Metallic
See QX4 Inventory

Related Used 1999 INFINITI QX4 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles