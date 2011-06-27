Used 1998 INFINITI I30 Consumer Reviews
Great car
I've had my I30 for about 1 1/2 years and have driven it pretty hard. I haven't had any problems with it other than the drivers side airbag seems to have a faulty connection in it so the airbag light blinks. Everything else works great. For a car with 113k miles, it has been well worth the money.
Jackpot
I have had not one, but two infiniti i30 sedans. My first a 1997 i30t, which I bought with 80,000 miles for $7000 cash in 2004. My wife and I drove it to 175,000 miles in 2010. The only thing I replaced was the starter! The second was a 98 i30 base model I bought with 105,000 miles for $4200 cash in 2007, I traveled a lot with it and took it to 160,000 miles and I'm still driving it now. We sold the 97 earlier this year. But I am still driving the 98 at 161,000 miles. Ironically the only thing I had to replace on it was a measly starter! Both cars ran as good from day one to last day I drove them. (one of them was earlier today) this is one of the best and most reliable cars ever made.
One of the best out there
I bought the car in 2014 with 150k miles. It now have 160k. Within 1 year I went to the mechanic 1time to add freon for a/c and 10 months later to fix both axles and alternator @ $400. I took the car from dallas to atlanta twice. Dallas to Houston and to austin. I have always done oil change on time and checked antifreeze and the car has always taken good care of me. Beside a 1996 toyota camry that I previously owned this is the best car I've ever had.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent used car at a low price.
I bought this car as a "go betweener" when my WRX died on me the second time because a shady mechanic shop j went to. I paid $2500 for this car with 127K miles and only expected to keep it a few months but it has really grown on me and is super reliable. Only things I've replaced in the 15 months I've owned it are a radiator for $110 and the O2 sensors for $130. Not bad for a car with 140K miles on it. She starts right up everyday and I plan on keeping her for a long time since I'm enjoying the "no car payment" life. I would highly recommend buying one of these used from model year 1996 to 1998. I see them for under $3K all the time and would make a great first car as well for teens.
current problem
my 1998 I30 - I had wheel bearings replaced on both front wheels and the next time I drove car my transmission seems to have a problem. 128,000 miles. Has anyone experienced this with their auto with such low mileage? going at about 55 mph a grinding sounded and a power loss started. I was able to drive at lower speed but the transmission appears to be troubled.
Sponsored cars related to the I30
Related Used 1998 INFINITI I30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60