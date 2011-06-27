Estimated values
2015 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,524
|$18,881
|$21,216
|Clean
|$15,992
|$18,263
|$20,492
|Average
|$14,928
|$17,026
|$19,043
|Rough
|$13,864
|$15,790
|$17,594
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,227
|$18,542
|$20,836
|Clean
|$15,705
|$17,935
|$20,124
|Average
|$14,660
|$16,720
|$18,701
|Rough
|$13,615
|$15,506
|$17,279
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,776
|$18,981
|$21,170
|Clean
|$16,235
|$18,359
|$20,448
|Average
|$15,155
|$17,116
|$19,002
|Rough
|$14,075
|$15,873
|$17,556
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,561
|$19,846
|$22,114
|Clean
|$16,995
|$19,196
|$21,358
|Average
|$15,865
|$17,896
|$19,848
|Rough
|$14,734
|$16,597
|$18,338
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac SRX Standard 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,744
|$15,975
|$18,180
|Clean
|$13,302
|$15,452
|$17,560
|Average
|$12,417
|$14,406
|$16,318
|Rough
|$11,532
|$13,360
|$15,077
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,417
|$18,868
|$21,293
|Clean
|$15,889
|$18,250
|$20,566
|Average
|$14,832
|$17,015
|$19,112
|Rough
|$13,775
|$15,779
|$17,658
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,181
|$17,413
|$19,623
|Clean
|$14,693
|$16,842
|$18,953
|Average
|$13,715
|$15,702
|$17,613
|Rough
|$12,738
|$14,562
|$16,273