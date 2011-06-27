Estimated values
1990 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,406
|$1,830
|Clean
|$546
|$1,245
|$1,621
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$257
|$601
|$786
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Celica All-Trac 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$627
|$1,409
|$1,830
|Clean
|$554
|$1,247
|$1,621
|Average
|$407
|$925
|$1,204
|Rough
|$261
|$602
|$786
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,406
|$1,830
|Clean
|$546
|$1,245
|$1,621
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$257
|$601
|$786
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,406
|$1,830
|Clean
|$546
|$1,245
|$1,621
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$257
|$601
|$786
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,406
|$1,830
|Clean
|$546
|$1,245
|$1,621
|Average
|$401
|$923
|$1,204
|Rough
|$257
|$601
|$786