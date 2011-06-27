Estimated values
2011 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,220
|$8,016
|$9,296
|Clean
|$5,902
|$7,595
|$8,793
|Average
|$5,265
|$6,753
|$7,787
|Rough
|$4,627
|$5,911
|$6,781
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,561
|$8,470
|$9,832
|Clean
|$6,225
|$8,025
|$9,300
|Average
|$5,553
|$7,135
|$8,236
|Rough
|$4,881
|$6,246
|$7,172
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,728
|$7,389
|$8,573
|Clean
|$5,435
|$7,001
|$8,109
|Average
|$4,848
|$6,225
|$7,181
|Rough
|$4,261
|$5,448
|$6,254
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,759
|$8,804
|$10,261
|Clean
|$6,413
|$8,341
|$9,706
|Average
|$5,720
|$7,416
|$8,595
|Rough
|$5,028
|$6,492
|$7,485
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,768
|$8,651
|$9,995
|Clean
|$6,422
|$8,197
|$9,454
|Average
|$5,729
|$7,288
|$8,372
|Rough
|$5,035
|$6,379
|$7,291
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,360
|$7,017
|$8,199
|Clean
|$5,086
|$6,648
|$7,755
|Average
|$4,537
|$5,911
|$6,868
|Rough
|$3,988
|$5,174
|$5,981
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,831
|$8,748
|$10,114
|Clean
|$6,481
|$8,288
|$9,567
|Average
|$5,782
|$7,369
|$8,473
|Rough
|$5,082
|$6,450
|$7,378
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,889
|$7,614
|$8,845
|Clean
|$5,588
|$7,214
|$8,367
|Average
|$4,984
|$6,414
|$7,409
|Rough
|$4,381
|$5,614
|$6,452