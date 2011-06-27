Estimated values
2002 Saturn L-Series LW200 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,911
|$2,479
|$2,796
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,195
|$2,475
|Average
|$1,242
|$1,626
|$1,833
|Rough
|$796
|$1,057
|$1,191
Estimated values
2002 Saturn L-Series L100 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,733
|$2,269
|$2,569
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,009
|$2,274
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,488
|$1,684
|Rough
|$722
|$967
|$1,094
Estimated values
2002 Saturn L-Series LW300 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,086
|$2,683
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,842
|$2,375
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,356
|$1,760
|$1,978
|Rough
|$869
|$1,144
|$1,286
Estimated values
2002 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$2,384
|$2,693
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,111
|$2,384
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,564
|$1,766
|Rough
|$762
|$1,016
|$1,147
Estimated values
2002 Saturn L-Series LW200 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,958
|$2,536
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,245
|$2,529
|Average
|$1,273
|$1,663
|$1,873
|Rough
|$816
|$1,081
|$1,217
Estimated values
2002 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,876
|$2,438
|$2,752
|Clean
|$1,657
|$2,159
|$2,437
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,599
|$1,805
|Rough
|$782
|$1,039
|$1,173
Estimated values
2002 Saturn L-Series L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$2,561
|$2,885
|Clean
|$1,750
|$2,268
|$2,554
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,680
|$1,892
|Rough
|$826
|$1,092
|$1,229