Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,940
|$15,862
|$18,150
|Clean
|$13,611
|$15,498
|$17,706
|Average
|$12,952
|$14,769
|$16,819
|Rough
|$12,293
|$14,040
|$15,931
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,874
|$14,853
|$17,197
|Clean
|$12,570
|$14,512
|$16,777
|Average
|$11,962
|$13,829
|$15,936
|Rough
|$11,353
|$13,146
|$15,095
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,037
|$18,004
|$20,358
|Clean
|$15,658
|$17,590
|$19,860
|Average
|$14,900
|$16,763
|$18,865
|Rough
|$14,142
|$15,935
|$17,869