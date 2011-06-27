Estimated values
2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,350
|$13,428
|$15,467
|Clean
|$9,606
|$12,475
|$14,315
|Average
|$8,116
|$10,569
|$12,011
|Rough
|$6,626
|$8,663
|$9,708
2009 BMW Z4 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,808
|$14,976
|$17,092
|Clean
|$10,958
|$13,913
|$15,819
|Average
|$9,259
|$11,788
|$13,273
|Rough
|$7,559
|$9,662
|$10,728