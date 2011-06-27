Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,482
|$28,104
|$31,223
|Clean
|$23,203
|$26,655
|$29,518
|Average
|$20,644
|$23,758
|$26,108
|Rough
|$18,085
|$20,860
|$22,697
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,302
|$54,301
|$60,327
|Clean
|$44,830
|$51,502
|$57,032
|Average
|$39,886
|$45,903
|$50,443
|Rough
|$34,943
|$40,304
|$43,854
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,726
|$30,680
|$34,084
|Clean
|$25,329
|$29,098
|$32,222
|Average
|$22,536
|$25,935
|$28,499
|Rough
|$19,742
|$22,772
|$24,777
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,437
|$28,053
|$31,166
|Clean
|$23,160
|$26,607
|$29,464
|Average
|$20,606
|$23,714
|$26,060
|Rough
|$18,052
|$20,822
|$22,655
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,472
|$37,277
|$41,413
|Clean
|$30,775
|$35,355
|$39,152
|Average
|$27,381
|$31,512
|$34,628
|Rough
|$23,988
|$27,668
|$30,105
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,287
|$25,584
|$28,423
|Clean
|$21,122
|$24,265
|$26,871
|Average
|$18,793
|$21,627
|$23,766
|Rough
|$16,463
|$18,989
|$20,662