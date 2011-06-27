Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Chevy Van G30 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,144
|$1,469
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,348
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,108
|Rough
|$284
|$653
|$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Chevy Van G10 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,144
|$1,469
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,348
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,108
|Rough
|$284
|$653
|$868
