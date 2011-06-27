2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
What’s new
- A slight styling refresh inside and out
- More standard safety features and optional driver aids
- Improved features, more of them standard
- Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy
- Lots of available tech features and driver aids
- Large cargo area
- Seats and ride are generally uncomfortable
- Allows in a bit too much road noise
- Unrefined braking feel and transmission shifting
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Review
Hyundai makes a good value proposition even better with the refreshed 2020 Ioniq Hybrid, adding updated technology and safety features to this affordable hybrid hatchback. This is on top of its excellent fuel economy, which the EPA estimates at between 55 and 58 mpg in combined city/highway driving. This is a smidge better than what the Honda Insight and the Toyota Prius deliver.
Still, you'll have to put up with a lackluster driving experience. The Ioniq feels sluggish in accelerating unless you switch to the car's Sport mode, but that can reduce your efficiency. Then there's the car's uncomfortable front seats and overly floaty suspension tuning, which allows the car to make excessive up-and-down movements when you're driving over lumpy road sections. As such, the Ioniq comes across as insubstantial and unrefined.
We prefer the Insight overall, but the Ioniq is worth a look if getting a lot of features for your money is a priority.
Which Ioniq Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid models
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq is available in four trim levels: Blue, SE, SEL and Limited. All Ioniqs are powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a hybrid system. Total output is 139 horsepower.
Blue
Standard features highlights include:
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- An 8-inch infotainment screen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- A power-adjustable driver's seat
The Blue also comes with a suite of driver safety aids, including:
- Lane keeping assist
- Automatic high-beam headlights
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
SE
Adds a few more features such as:
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- Blind-spot monitoring system
SEL
Adds more technology and premium features, including:
- LED headlights
- Traffic-adaptive cruise control
- A wireless charging pad
- A sunroof
- An improved forward collision avoidance system
Limited
The top-tier Ioniq trim comes with:
- Leather seating
- Parking sensors
- A 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation
- A premium Harman Kardon audio system
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Blue 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$23,200
|MPG
|57 city / 59 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SE 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$25,150
|MPG
|55 city / 54 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SEL 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$28,400
|MPG
|55 city / 54 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$31,200
|MPG
|55 city / 54 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ioniq Hybrid safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid or lessen an impact if the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Helps prevent side collisions by prompting a visual (driver-side mirror) and audible alert when a vehicle is driving alongside.
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Adjusts the car's speed to maintain a gap in traffic. Can slow to a stop and resume moving in traffic. (Standard on SEL and Limited trims.)
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. the competition
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
The Prius wasn't the first hybrid to go on sale in the U.S., but it is the one that set the standard for what a hybrid could and should be. Like the Ioniq, the Prius is a four-door hatchback and offers lots of cargo room in addition to excellent fuel economy. We like the Prius' quiet ride and available all-wheel drive — which is something you can't get on the Ioniq — but it's slow to accelerate and has a subpar infotainment system. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Honda Insight
If you're put off by the Ioniq's somewhat awkward hatchback design, the Honda Insight sedan may be much more palatable. What the Insight loses in cargo volume it makes up for in passenger space. It's just about as fuel-efficient as the Ioniq and better to drive. The interior is a step up from most everything else in the class. If you want a highly efficient vehicle that looks perfectly normal, the Insight is your car.
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Kia Niro
The Kia Niro is another alternative for those who want efficiency but don't care for the Ioniq's design. While the Niro isn't as efficient as the Ioniq and doesn't offer nearly as much cargo space, it's less expensive and actually offers more space for passengers. Note that Kia markets the Niro as an SUV, but it's pretty much just a front-wheel-drive hatchback, just like the Ioniq.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid:
- A slight styling refresh inside and out
- More standard safety features and optional driver aids
- Improved features, more of them standard
- Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,200.
Other versions include:
- Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,200
- SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $25,150
- SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,400
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $31,200
What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
More about the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback. Available styles include Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,580. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,138 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,138 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,442.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 10.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,400. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $2,901 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,901 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,499.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 11% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,435. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $2,927 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,927 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,509.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 12% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,455. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,818 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,818 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,637.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 11.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 238 new 2020 Ioniq Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,115 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,408 on a used or CPO 2020 Ioniq Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,607.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,805.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
