2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

What’s new

  • A slight styling refresh inside and out
  • More standard safety features and optional driver aids
  • Improved features, more of them standard
  • Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Lots of available tech features and driver aids
  • Large cargo area
  • Seats and ride are generally uncomfortable
  • Allows in a bit too much road noise
  • Unrefined braking feel and transmission shifting
MSRP Starting at
$23,200
Save as much as $3,818
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,138 with Edmunds

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Review

Hyundai makes a good value proposition even better with the refreshed 2020 Ioniq Hybrid, adding updated technology and safety features to this affordable hybrid hatchback. This is on top of its excellent fuel economy, which the EPA estimates at between 55 and 58 mpg in combined city/highway driving. This is a smidge better than what the Honda Insight and the Toyota Prius deliver.

Still, you'll have to put up with a lackluster driving experience. The Ioniq feels sluggish in accelerating unless you switch to the car's Sport mode, but that can reduce your efficiency. Then there's the car's uncomfortable front seats and overly floaty suspension tuning, which allows the car to make excessive up-and-down movements when you're driving over lumpy road sections. As such, the Ioniq comes across as insubstantial and unrefined.

We prefer the Insight overall, but the Ioniq is worth a look if getting a lot of features for your money is a priority.

Which Ioniq Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

It's not the most affordable or efficient model in the Ioniq's lineup, but we recommend spending a little more and stepping up to the midtier SEL model. It comes with more standard features that you'll appreciate having, such a traffic-adaptive cruise control system that's useful for reducing fatigue in heavy traffic.

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid models

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq is available in four trim levels: Blue, SE, SEL and Limited. All Ioniqs are powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a hybrid system. Total output is 139 horsepower.

Blue
Standard features highlights include:

  • Keyless entry with push-button start
  • An 8-inch infotainment screen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • A power-adjustable driver's seat

The Blue also comes with a suite of driver safety aids, including:

  • Lane keeping assist
  • Automatic high-beam headlights
  • Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking

SE
Adds a few more features such as:

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Heated front seats
  • Blind-spot monitoring system

SEL
Adds more technology and premium features, including:

  • LED headlights
  • Traffic-adaptive cruise control
  • A wireless charging pad
  • A sunroof
  • An improved forward collision avoidance system

Limited
The top-tier Ioniq trim comes with:

  • Leather seating
  • Parking sensors
  • A 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation
  • A premium Harman Kardon audio system
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Blue 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    Blue 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$23,200
    MPG 57 city / 59 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SE 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$25,150
    MPG 55 city / 54 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    SEL 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SEL 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$28,400
    MPG 55 city / 54 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    Limited 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    Limited 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$31,200
    MPG 55 city / 54 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Ioniq Hybrid safety features:

    Automatic Emergency Braking
    Applies the brakes automatically to avoid or lessen an impact if the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision.
    Blind-Spot Detection
    Helps prevent side collisions by prompting a visual (driver-side mirror) and audible alert when a vehicle is driving alongside.
    Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
    Adjusts the car's speed to maintain a gap in traffic. Can slow to a stop and resume moving in traffic. (Standard on SEL and Limited trims.)
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. the competition

    Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius

    The Prius wasn't the first hybrid to go on sale in the U.S., but it is the one that set the standard for what a hybrid could and should be. Like the Ioniq, the Prius is a four-door hatchback and offers lots of cargo room in addition to excellent fuel economy. We like the Prius' quiet ride and available all-wheel drive — which is something you can't get on the Ioniq — but it's slow to accelerate and has a subpar infotainment system. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.

    Compare Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid & Toyota Prius features

    Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Honda Insight

    If you're put off by the Ioniq's somewhat awkward hatchback design, the Honda Insight sedan may be much more palatable. What the Insight loses in cargo volume it makes up for in passenger space. It's just about as fuel-efficient as the Ioniq and better to drive. The interior is a step up from most everything else in the class. If you want a highly efficient vehicle that looks perfectly normal, the Insight is your car.

    Compare Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid & Honda Insight features

    Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid vs. Kia Niro

    The Kia Niro is another alternative for those who want efficiency but don't care for the Ioniq's design. While the Niro isn't as efficient as the Ioniq and doesn't offer nearly as much cargo space, it's less expensive and actually offers more space for passengers. Note that Kia markets the Niro as an SUV, but it's pretty much just a front-wheel-drive hatchback, just like the Ioniq.

    Compare Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid & Kia Niro features

    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ioniq Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 55 mpg to 58 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ioniq Hybrid has 26.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

    Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ioniq Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ioniq Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,200.

    Other versions include:

    • Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,200
    • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $25,150
    • SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,400
    • Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $31,200
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, the next question is, which Ioniq Hybrid model is right for you? Ioniq Hybrid variants include Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Ioniq Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Overview

    The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback. Available styles include Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid.

